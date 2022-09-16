Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that.

As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing that her only brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped her wedding at the very last minute.

Tre’s huge Jersey-style wedding was filmed for RHONJ and sources, along with cast members, are saying that was the root of their latest fallout. Fights between the trio aren’t new for fans of the show. Since Melissa’s first appearance on the Housewives, she and Teresa, along with Joe Gorga and “Juicy” Joe Giudice have been at each other’s necks.

Cheating allegations and physical fights have rocked this family to their core and when Tre spoke with E! News recently, she shared that making amends with her family is out of the picture.

“No, no, no, that’s really it,” she said. “That’s it.” Whew, whatever caused this divide between them must have been something serious for the Jersey OG to say there will never be a future with her brother and his wife again.

Although other Housewives have come forward to share that they don’t believe Teresa and Melissa will ever recover from this, you always kind of take it with a grain of salt. But to hear this come out of Teresa’s mouth herself — I must admit, it’s a little sad to hear.

Teresa and Joe are each other’s only siblings, and the only piece of their immediate family they have left. Plus, their children are each other’s nieces and nephews, to draw a line in the sand like this seems extremely detrimental to their entire family.

It’s hard to come forward and truly give a solid opinion on what we’re seeing play out in the media between the family members because we haven’t seen it air out on the show. The newest season will premiere sometime soon and we’ll get to see all of Tre’s wedding and family drama finally play out.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR TERESA SAY SHE WILL NEVER RECONCILE WITH HER FAMILY? AND WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]