Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant.

Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the Housewife2Housewife panel during BravoCon 2022 that once she heard the word on the street, she spoke with the RHOP OG. “When the rumor came out, because Gizelle and I are very cool, she did call me [to tell me it wasn’t true],” she said.

“I haven’t been with Peter in years, and it would be okay with me if she wanted to date him,” she shared. And Gizelle is seemingly co-signing that with her interview with Page Six sharing Cynthia was super chill when she called her about the rumor. “She was like, ‘Girl, you could do you. I don’t care what you do. Like, if you want to date him, have at it,'” Gizelle said.

Both Gizelle and Cynthia have showcased their marital struggles on both RHOA and RHOP. Gizelle wed megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant in 2002 and divorced after several years of marriage in 2009 after finding out he was cheating on her. She mentioned on the show that Jamal loved to “hide his salami” and that he was a “cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater”. Cynthia and Peter divorced in 2017 — seven years after tying the knot in front of the cameras.

Also on the panel was fellow RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett and she asked 50Cynt whether or not it would be “weird” to see Gizelle with her ex. “Peter and I haven’t been together for years — once I’m done…” Cynthia said before trailing off.

“Here’s the thing, I’m a Pisces — when I’m in, I’m in, when I’m out, [I’m out],” she continued. “Peter and I are cool, we’ve always had a very respectful, cordial relationship.”

Although the pair seem to be in a great space these days and the former model gives Gizelle her blessing, it sounds like that may not even be necessary.

“No, Peter and I have never dated, will not date. I think he’s a great guy, but not for me,” Gizelle shared.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE GIZELLE AND PETER TOGETHER? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT CYNTHIA CO-SIGNING WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN BETWEEN THE TWO?

[Photo Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images]