Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcomes Second Baby Boy With Husband Chris Lane

The Lane family is officially a party of four.

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her country music star husband Chris Lane have welcomed their second son, the couple have announced.

Their new addition entered the world on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy, as reported by People.

“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” Lauren captioned a family photo before commenting, “Bigggg bro loves his lil bro! Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!”

The new baby joins older brother Dutton Walker, 16 months, who was shown meeting his new sibling for the first time in a video the family shared on Tuesday.

“That’s your brother!” Lauren told Dutton in the video, who was wearing a “big bro” tee, as they entered the room. “Mama missed you bud! . . . Look at your brother,” Lauren told the toddler as Chris lifted him onto the bed to cuddle with his mom.

Bachelor Nation first met Lauren when she received Ben Higgins‘s Final Rose and the Neil Lane engagement ring on Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. They broke up after about a year of dating and following their horribly unwatchable reality TV show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Chris and Lauren began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019, following a four-month engagement.

The couple, who announced their second pregnancy in June, shared the baby’s sex last month in a baseball-themed reveal.

Lauren shared some sweet family photos on Instagram, showing off her bump in a baby blue ruffled dress while Chris and Dutton wore matching white t-shirts and khaki pants. “We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY,” she captioned the photos.

Lauren‘s second pregnancy had been a happy surprise for the couple.

“To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Laurren said in June, when she revealed that she interrupted Chris as he was putting Dutton down for a nap earlier this year, in her excitement to show him the positive pregnancy test .

“We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Early on in her second pregnany, Lauren shared that she had been diagnosed with “marginal cord insertion,” a condition when the umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle.

When the cord is normally connected at the center of the placenta, the baby is able to “get the most amount of nutrients and it’s the easiest way for the blood to flow to the baby,” Lauren explained at the time.

“So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring,” said Lauren at the time. “I need to go every four weeks for an ultrasound. It’s not super uncommon.”

Very scary for an expectant mom, I’m sure.

The Bachelor alum explained that the diagnosis required her to “be monitored more often,” but assured fans that her baby was “very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything.”

I’d say at 8 pounds, that sounds like a healthy baby indeed. Congratulations to the Lane family on their happy expansion!

[Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT]