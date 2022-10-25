Real Housewives Of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein Says She Wants To Get Married Again

Lisa Hochstein might be going through one hell of a divorce, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on marriage. After news broke that the Real Housewives of Miami star and her husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein were splitting up, things have been nothing short of contentious.

Now Lisa is revealing to Page Six that she still wants to get married again in the future when this is all over. During an interview at BravoCon 2022, Lisa stated, “Of course I want to get married again. I don’t want to be alone in this life. I want to have a life partner. I’m a relationship girl. I like to have a life partner. I like to have someone to share my experiences with.”

Despite being candid about a future marriage, Lisa was coy when it came to the possibility of a new man. “When the right person comes around, when my Prince Charming comes around, maybe I’ll reveal him, maybe I won’t, maybe you’ll meet him on the next season. I don’t know,” Lisa shared.

After two kids and 12 years of marriage, Lisa found herself “blindsided” by Lenny’s announcement that they were getting divorced. At the same time, the aging plastic surgeon revealed that he was dating 26 year-old model, Katharina Mazepa.

It was reported that Lisa and Katharina allegedly got into a verbal confrontation at a Miami club prior to the divorce news. And since then, Katharina filed a restraining order against Lisa. Katharina’s rep asserted in August that Lisa made up claims about Katharina “solely for the purpose to harm Katharina’s physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business.”

But Lisa denied Katharina’s accusations. The mom of two responded, “Regarding his girlfriend, I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her ridiculous allegations which everyone knows are untrue.” She added, “What a waste of their time and money.”

Regardless, Lisa has taken something positive from the ordeal. “I learned that I am super strong. I did not think I had the strength inside of me to get through this. I really thought, like, ‘How could I possibly get through this?’ And now, I’m really proud of myself because I am starting to come out of it finally.”

Lisa concluded, “It’s been six months. I don’t feel 100 percent, but I’m getting better, and I have such a great support system.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA WILL GET MARRIED AGAIN? HOW DO YOU THINK HER DIVORCE WILL PLAY OUT ON THE LATEST SEASON OF RHOM? ARE YOU TEAM LISA OR TEAM LENNY? OR TEAM NO ONE?

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]