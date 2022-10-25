Teddi Mellencamp And Tamra Judge Weigh In About Chris Bassett DM’ing The Real Housewives Of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac has been off to an already exciting start. But, I shouldn’t be surprised. Do we expect anything less from our favorite DMV ladies?

Of course, you already know you can count on one of the OGs Gizelle Bryant to get things kicked off in such a messy (and entertaining) way. It’s what she does best. Stir the pot, instigate a little, and keep the story moving — it’s some of the many qualities I truly appreciate in a Housewife. And the Potomac ladies do it well. Special shoutout here to Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon.

At this point in the season, we’re already knee-deep in the Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle drama. As much as I was hoping she wouldn’t, Candiace “Wordsmith” Dillard has lit Gizelle up left and right not only on social media but on the show as well after Gizzy brought up on camera that Chris Bassett — Candiace’s hubby — made her feel extremely “uncomfortable” while they were all in New York filming the reunion. To no one’s surprise, Candiace was NOT having it. Storming out of the scene, saying nothing to the other ladies, she let it be known that her husband is off limits.

Also making some pretty intense accusations is Ashley — noting that Chris once responded to one of her Instagram stories directing her to “come to the W” one night. The way Ashley mentioned this to Robyn made it seem like she was questioning his intentions — all of which led to where we are now.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp — hosts of their podcast show “Two Ts in a Pod” — discussed the current RHOP drama on their show and it sounds like they’re team Chris and Candiace.

“I do not think [Chris’s DM] was bad at all,” Tamra said. “I also don’t think it was bad that at the reunion he wanted to talk to Gizelle privately in her glam room,” Teddi finished.

And for the first time, probably ever, I agree with Teddi. It’s actually disheartening to watch Gizelle try and come for Chris and ultimately his wife like this. Two people that she has been close with for a few years at this point. Not to mention, the sort of claim that is being made could have lasting consequences for Chris and it’s just not cool. Thankfully, the production team has flashed back many times this season so far disproving almost everything that Gizelle has said about Chris and his behavior. I guess we’ll have to keep watching to see how this one plays out.

