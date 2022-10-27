Alexis Bellino Shares Post In Support Of Her Transgender Son

I’m the president of the bring Alexis Bellino back to Real Housewives of Orange County fan club. No one was doing it quite like Alexis Couture back in the day. Jesus Jugs had too many iconic moments to count. Her attempts to be a broadcast news reporter. Her rough-and-tumble fights with Tamra Judge. The insanity that was her marriage to Jim Bellino.

Bravo fans need Alexis back now more than ever, especially now that Tammy Sue is making a return to RHOC. As if I needed any more convincing, Alexis shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to announce her transgender son’s identity to the world. We love a supportive mom.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Alexis shared a photo of herself and her son Miles, who asked her to make the post about his identity as a transgender boy. Alexis Couture was transparent that when Miles first came out over a year ago, she wasn’t so accepting of the idea and stayed off social media during his transition. “I refused him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants this,” Alexis’ caption reads. “I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations.” OK, can someone get me a tissue? Alexis usually has me tearing up from laughter, but she’s tugging at my heart with this one.

Alexis also made it clear that her son is still the same amazing kid he always was, but now is free to live in his truth. “My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years,” Alexis wrote. “My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.'” Seriously, the waterworks are free-flowing. It is so important that Alexis and Miles share their experience and acceptance with the world.

Alexis added that she plans on blocking and deleting anyone who makes hateful comments on her page in regard to her son. “In my future posts, please recognize that biologically I have 2 sons and 1 daughter,” she wrote. “I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too.” With all the drama and pettiness in the Bravo universe, it’s nice for Alexis to shed some love and brightness into the space with her post. Now, I just would like to see more of the journey unfold while the cameras are rolling

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY SUPPORTIVE WORDS FOR ALEXIS AND MILES AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ALEXIS’ JOURNEY ON RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic]