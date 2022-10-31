Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Becomes A United States Citizen

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess has been hitting some important personal milestones in her life. Sharna competed on Season 30 of DWTS with her real-life boyfriend, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.

In February 2020, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Brian has one son with his ex, Vanessa Marcil. He shares three sons with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox. Sharna wanted to be friendly with Megan for the sake of Brian and Megan’s sons.

On June 28, 2022, Sharna and Brian welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green. Sharna captioned her Instagram post announcing his arrival, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.” That gives me all the feels.

Sharna is certainly enjoying motherhood. She shared that Megan had already met Zane. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” Sharna stated. “Which was wonderful and really great to see.”

Sharna decided not to return to DWTS as a pro for Season 31 so that she could spend time with her son. “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama,” Sharna explained. “And not only that, I am so in love with being a mom.”

But Sharna will still be part of DWTS. “I will be there in some capacity. We’re still talking about that,” she stated.

Page Six reported that Sharna has become a US citizen. The new mom shared an Instagram video of herself reciting the Oath of Allegiance in front of the emblem for the US Department of Homeland Security. She used the song “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Whitney Houston over the clip. Sharna raised her right hand while holding a small American flag and a certificate in her left hand.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Sharna captioned the clip. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now,” the dance pro wrote. “My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important,” she added.

Sharna was born in Australia and grew up there, but she hasn’t lived there since she was 18 years old.

“I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before. I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging,” Sharna stated. “Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home.”

The dance pro said, “Eventually I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close.” She continued, “I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here.” Sharna’s DWTS family gave her some love on her Instagram post. Gleb Savchenko wrote, “Congratulations, that’s so amazing and important.” Cheryl Burke posted, “Congratulations my love,” along with a white heart emoji and the word “US.” Dance pro Peta Murgatroyd simply posted three red heart emojis.

Sharna shared on her Instagram Story that she “didn’t expect” to feel emotional during the ceremony. Thankfully, Brian was there to film the important moment. “I have all the rights of an American. I am an American,” she said. “It’s a really big deal. It’s really cool. I’m really taking it in,” Sharna added.

Congratulations, Sharna!

[Photo Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images]