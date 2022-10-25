Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar Is So Proud Of Her Friend Selma Blair After Dancing With The Stars Exit

Every time actress Selma Blair performed in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, she did so with grace and determination. Selma signed on to Season 31 of DWTS knowing that she would be dealing with her multiple sclerosis symptoms.

The disease affected Selma’s movement and balance. Her first dance with Sasha Farber during the DWTS premiere was a fluid Viennese Waltz. Some of the contestants, as well as judge Carrie Ann Inaba, cried.

For Disney week, Sasha and Selma danced a fun quickstep. Judge Len Goodman labeled the routine a “proper Disney dance.” The duo earned 32/40 points from the judges.

Unfortunately, Selma had to withdraw from the DWTS competition on October 17, 2022. In a pre-taped package, Selma broke the news to Sasha. “You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t,” Selma said. “I pushed as far as I could.”

Selma explained, “With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones,” the actress said.

Sasha and Selma danced a final, beautiful waltz as their fellow cast members cried. Len remarked, “If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains.” Judge Bruno Tonioli said, “You really have inspired millions of people. Your star has never shone brighter.”

The judges gave their final scores to the duo, even though they didn’t count for the competition. They received a 40/40, which was a sweet send-off for Selma. The actress also shared an emotional lesson with her son, Arthur, who was in the ballroom supporting his mother. “Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this,” she commented. “And sometimes there’s going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile,” Selma added.

Now one of Selma’s friends who came to support her in the ballroom is sharing her feelings. Page Six reported that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a throwback photo with her friend on Instagram. She also wrote a lovely message to Selma.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma, I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you,)” Sarah Michelle wrote.

“You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything,” Selma’s Cruel Intentions co-star said. “That we can never give up.” Sarah Michelle also shouted out Sasha in the caption. She thanked him “for making this experience … pure joy.”

She continued, “I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift.” Sarah Michelle added, “And speaking of gifts — @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you, Blair,” she added.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]