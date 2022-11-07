Lala Kent Posts Instagram Photo Giving A Glimpse Of Her New Man

Give them Lala, and give them a glimpse of your new man at the same time.

Lala Kent is apparently moving on with her life after divorce from ex Randall Emmett. According to Page Six , in a new shot shared to her Instagram page, Lala gave a peek of what could possibly be her new boyfriend.

“Good morning. Time to go to work,” Lala captioned the image showing the side profile of her mystery man. The Vanderpump Rules star’s posted shot showed a man who has tattoos on the side of his face and neck. Not long ago, Lala admitted to having some really strong feelings for a special guy in her life. “I think I might be in love,” she confessed. “My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun.”

Lala is certainly setting herself out there since leaving Randall. At BravoCon this year, she admitted to US Weekly, “I’mhaving the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do.” The former restaurant hostess, made it known that she was “having a lot of sex with guys that have jawlines.”

Now that Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has wrapped, and Lala has set her sight on life with her new man. We are anxious to see where it all goes.

TELL US: WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT RANDALL AND LALA SPLIT? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LALA MOVING ON? IS IT TOO SOON? ARE YOU ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT VANDERPUMP SEASON 10?

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation]