Nikki Bella Chose Her Wedding Dress 30 Minutes Before Marrying Artem Chigvintsev

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella met the love of her life in an unlikely place. She was paired with Artem Chigvintsev on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time.

Artem and Nikki reconnected after her split from John and they went public with their romance in 2019. Artem tweeted that he popped the question to Nikki in France. “I love you more than anything and thank you for saying ‘Yes,’” he wrote.

In July 2020, Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo. They shared the exciting news on Instagram.

While fans were eager to see Nikki and the DWTS pro waltz down the aisle, their marital plans were delayed because of travel restrictions. Nikki was cautious about getting married again. “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say, ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” she explained.

Artem and Nikki surprised everyone when they got married in Paris over the weekend of August 27, 2022. How romantic! Nikki announced the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of her and Artem’s hands showing off their wedding bling. Nikki also shared a photo of the couple facing away from the camera, looking at the scenic view. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.” Nikki wrote in the caption.

According to Page Six, Nikki told Brides all about her wedding dress decision-making. “People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle,” Nikki remarked. “My poor mother!” That is down to the wire! Nikki selected four looks for her nuptials, and they will be revealed in Nikki Says I Do, a four-part E! wedding special that will premiere in 2023.

Nikki said, “The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on. This is your time to shine and be a star.” She continued, “When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless.”

Nikki used one dress that she purchased for her wedding to John. “I had two beautiful dresses that I loved, and they were going to be for a different marriage, but they were my dream and I love them,” she explained. “So, I brought them out to see if I could make them work.”

The newlywed continued, “What brides will realize when they start searching for the dress is that what you wear is about you as a woman. It has nothing to do with the person that you’re marrying or the people that are attending.” Nikki added, “It has everything to do with what you’ve envisioned for yourself and how you feel … I bought those dresses for me.” Yes, girl! I’m here for it!

Nikki had a vision for her bridal style. “Something I always wanted to bring into my bridal outfits was elegance. My Nana has a wall of family wedding photos in her house, and I would always go and look at my great grandmothers’ wedding dresses,” Nikki remarked. “There was just something so iconic and timeless about their gowns. I always knew that, on my wedding day, I wanted to wear something that would leave my grandkids staring at pictures of me thinking that they’d want to wear it at any age, too,” the Total Bellas star commented.

As for Artem, being married has changed his approach to being a DWTS pro. “It feels good to be married,” Artem stated. For Season 31, Artem is paired with Heidi D’Amelio, who stars on The D’Amelio Show.

TELL US- ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT NIKKI CHOSE HER WEDDING DRESS AT THE LAST MINUTE? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH NIKKI AND ARTEM’S WEDDING SPECIAL?

[Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]