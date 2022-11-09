Lisa Hochstein Reportedly Earns $30,000 Per Episode Of The Real Housewives of Miami

Divorce is messy. It’s hard. It’s emotional, and it’s expensive. However, when celebrities get divorced, it’s intriguing for nosey people like us because the court proceedings always reveal lots of juicy details about the inner workings of the marriage. That’s certainly been the case for The Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein. We’ve been following their contentious divorce since the news dropped about Dr. Lenny’s girlfriend. And now, amid the divorce proceedings, Lisa’s RHOM salary has been revealed.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Lisa is seeking spousal support from her estranged plastic surgeon husband. However, Lenny is arguing in court that Lisa makes enough money from being a reality tv star to support herself, and he’s trying to get out of having to pay her spousal support.

The court filing claims that Lisa earns a massive $30,000 per episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. For reference, the latest season had 14 episodes. Do the math.

That salary is nothing to scoff at, but what’s odd about the court filing is that it seems to conveniently forget that RHOM is only on its fourth season, following an eight-year hiatus.

The court documents read, “It is undisputed that [Lisa] earns significant income as a television star and personality.”

“Upon information and belief, [Lenny] asserts that [Lisa] earns upwards of $30,000 per episode,” the filing continued, “a reality show which she has starred in since 2012 and continues to appear in through the date of filing of this instant motion.”

So, while Real Housewives of Miami is definitely back in full swing, is it really accurate to say that Lisa has been earning $30,000 per episode since 2012? This is just messy.

News of Lenny trying to use Lisa’s RHOM salary against her comes weeks after she claimed he was trying to “financially strangle” her. In a court filing of her own, Lisa alleged that Dr. Lenny had been restricting her access to funds. She claimed that he went on a trip with his new girlfriend to Europe at one point, leaving Lisa and the kids at home with nothing but $3,000 on a joint credit card.

Meanwhile, Lenny is slamming Lisa for refusing to leave their Star Island mansion, and he claims that he’s already spent nearly half a million dollars in expenses for Lisa and the kids. Because of the money he’s already contributed, he’s trying to make a case to the court that he should be exempt from spousal support. He argued that his actions thus far go “far and beyond any requirement for spousal support.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on December 8th, so Lisa can hopefully start getting those $30,000 checks again. In the meantime, we’ll continue watching this divorce drama play out in the headlines. It doesn’t look like this is going to be resolved anytime soon.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records]