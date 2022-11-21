Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast

Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at her haters for trashing her newest podcast.

The former Real Housewives of New York star left the show in 2019 after many years as one of the show’s main attractions. She hasn’t been shy about telling her fans how she feels about the Housewives show as a whole… and it hasn’t always been the most positive, to say the least. Of course, when Bethenny announced her newest podcast venture last week, fans, co-stars, and executives (hey, Andy Cohen) were all confused.

Thankfully, our girl B is clearing the air for us. “For those of you who don’t understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away,” she said. Bethenny has been vocal about being one of the few Housewives in the franchise’s history that left the show on their own accord. “I didn’t want to be a part of it, it wasn’t what I thought I should be doing at my life, and I wasn’t proud of it,” she continued.

This is one of the many things I do love about Bethenny. She doesn’t hold back. Even if she is besties with Andy — she’s going to give it to us straight, no chaser.

“This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience,” she continues, “versus a situation where we didn’t control the editing, and we didn’t control the process, and didn’t control who we surrounded ourselves with, and the trips we went on, we weren’t in charge.”

Bethenny is a BOSS. Some would argue that her projects always fail… and sometimes they do. Either way, she’s very clear about NOT wanting to work for someone or following rules she doesn’t agree with or believe in. That’s one of the reasons she shares her new podcast will be “totally different” from her time as an apple holder in NYC.

“It’s absolutely a part of my history, and as I said before, I don’t have amnesia, and you gotta dance with the one who bring you, so this is my story, my podcast, my perspective,” she finished.

I’m actually kinda here for this. Because we know Bethenny will not be returning to RHONY (likely ever) anytime soon, I think this will be a good way for her to still interact with her fans and share things that viewers didn’t know or would’ve never guessed. The behind-the-scenes info always gets the Bravoverse talking and I wouldn’t be mad at more piping-hot tea.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)