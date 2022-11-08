Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel For Real Housewives Of New York Rewatch Podcast

Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill is still coming for her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Carole and Bethenny were friends from the jump, but their relationship imploded during Season 10.

Their ugly verbal war during the RHONY reunion resulted in Carole dissing host Andy Cohen. Andy remarked that both Carole and Bethenny “bashed each other on the show.” That pissed off Carole, who responded, “You’re so full of sh*t, Andy.”

Carole accused Andy of being biased and taking Bethenny’s side during the reunion. Amid all this drama, Carole decided to peace out after six years on RHONY.

She denied that she ditched the show because of her issues with Bethenny. “We did have, I thought, a genuine friendship,” Carole remarked. “In retrospect, a lot of her relationships are transactional.” Ouch!

Carole alleged that Bethenny was part of a group chat with producers. She stated that problems with Bravo executives led to her decision to leave. Of course, Bethenny claimed that Carole was fired from RHONY.

Meanwhile, Bethenny made it clear that she wasn’t making a comeback on RHONY: Legacy. Apparently, Bravo can’t afford her. But Bethenny has carried on with her full-time job dissing celebrities. Singer Adam Levine was a recent hot topic, as was Meghan Markle and her business acumen.

Bethenny announced her new venture in a TikTok video that she shared on Twitter. The Skinnygirl mogul is launching a RHONY rewatch podcast called Rewives.

Page Six reported that Bethenny’s former bestie Carole feels a certain way about Bethenny’s new show. Spoiler alert: Carole doesn’t love the idea.

When a fan on Twitter asked for Carole’s thoughts about Bethenny’s newest podcast, she didn’t hold back. “Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best,” Carole tweeted. “I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change,” Carole added along with palm-to-face and laughing-crying emojis.

Another follower, who needs to catch up on RHONY, didn’t know that Carole and Bethenny’s friendship was dunzo. Carole responded, “Lol. I believe you could insert her name and any housewife.” But Carole wasn’t done. She tweeted, “I hope I don’t get a cease & desist letter for being a meany pants.”

When Bethenny announced her new podcast, she promised that she’s “going back to housewives…..on my terms…and I’m going to MENTION IT ALL!”

But Carole wasn’t the only RHONY cast member who was unhappy about Bethenny’s new gig. Luann de Lesseps weighed in on the Everything Iconic podcast. Luann told host Danny Pellegrino, “If she s–ts on the show, that means she’s gonna s–t on us on her little podcast about the ‘Housewives.’”

According to Page Six, Bethenny responded to both Luann and Carol’s remarks. A fan posted that “The Countess is talking s–t about you again.” Bethenny replied, “Yay!!!”

Another follower commented, “Carole is talking junk about your podcast on Twitter.” Bethenny responded, “Yes!!!” I’m sure Bethenny is enjoying all the publicity generated by her former co-stars slamming her.

