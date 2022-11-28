Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother.

In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted that “even if they’re 30,” she doesn’t plan on letting her kids see the show.

“Even if they’re 30, I’m like, I don’t want you watching that. It’s weird,” she shared. “I mean, even now my kids are 10 and 8 and they’re on TikTok and see old clips and stuff.”

I would pay top dollar to see one of Snooki’s kids scrolling across an old clip of her writing the note to Sammi Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Margo cheating on her in the club. What a legendary moment. In fact, most MTV reality shows like The Real World and The Challenge have given fans of the genre tons of amazing moments.

“So they’re like, ‘Mommy, what are you doing here?’ And I’m just like, ‘Mommy’s a paid actress. They made me do that,'” she said.

The Jersey native stated that she planned to tell her kids when they’re older that she was “crazy” when she originally filmed the series.

Jersey Shore originally aired from 2009 to 2012. The show followed eight different housemates at a vacation home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The show instantly took off and became one of the most popular shows on MTV and in the reality tv genre.

Snooki received her own spin-off show with her co-star, Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley. Their spin-off was the most successful of all the Jersey Shore cast members’ shows. Fans loved the original run of Jersey Shore that MTV brought the cast back, except for Sammi, for a new reunion titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The show has been filming since 2018 and has aired 5 seasons. Some of the fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey have begged Andy Cohen to give her a spot on the show; however, Andy quickly shot down those requests.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT SNOOKI KEEPING JERSEY SHORE FROM HER KIDS? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE HER ON RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]