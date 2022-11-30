Andy Cohen Responds To Ramona Singer’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City

Welp, it’s been official for some time now, but we can officially say goodbye to Ramona Singer on the Real Housewives of New York City. Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, spoke with Us Weekly and dished on Ramona’s exit from the show.

When asked if it’s sad that such a staple would be leaving the show, he said, “… I’m so excited about the plan for RHONY. … The fact that we’re getting an all-new RHONY and then a cast with our old friends, sure… of course it is.”

The news that RHONY would be split into two casts after the conclusion of season 13 was hard for fans to swallow. After such a messy season, the show’s production company and Bravo opted not to have a reunion for the show’s thirteenth season. After the new cast for season 14 was announced, the casting for RHONY: Legacy can pick up.

A little while ago, Ramona shared that she wasn’t interested in doing the New York spin-off — calling it the “loser legacy” on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality with the King. When asked if she would consider, she said, “I really don’t know. Number one, I don’t know if I will be [invited]. And number [two], I don’t know if I want to do it again.”

After being on the show for so long, Ramona was one of the franchises’ longest-running Housewives. On that topic, she added, “I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never. But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway.”

“So now, what are you gonna call it?” Ramona added. “The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy? Oop! Well, tell us how you really feel, Ramona! I don’t blame her. I do think some of the Housewives have a bit of an ego when it comes to their time to leave the series. But can you blame them? After being such an icon for so long — it’s hard to let that go. At the end of the day, there will never be another Ramona Singer… ever.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]