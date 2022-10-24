Ramona Singer Slams Real Housewives Of New York Spin-Off As “The Loser Legacy;” Says Press Coverage Made Her “Unhinged”

Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer certainly keeps Bravo viewers on their toes. During Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she sparred with everyone.

Ramona revealed the details of RHUGT co-star Teresa Giudice’s wedding on the internet. Oops!

But Ramona is also controversial. Last season, the RHONY reunion was canceled amid an internal investigation. Ramona allegedly made racially insensitive remarks about Eboni K. Williams, her Black co-star. Ramona was cleared after the investigation. She denied making the comments.

Then came the announcement that RHONY was getting a reboot with a new cast, and that there would be a spin-off featuring former apple-holders from the franchise. According to Page Six, the new cast for the revamped show was announced at BravoCon. The diverse group consists of seven brand-new housewives.

So, where does that leave the RHONY: Legacy show? In Luann de Lesseps’ mind, there can’t be a spin-off without Ramona. “Listen, I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer ‘stinger.’ So, I’d be surprised if they didn’t ask her back,” Luann remarked.

During BravoCon, Andy Cohen told People, “We’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called.” He added, “And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

But is Ramona still interested in strutting her stuff on reality TV? According to Melissa Gorga, Ramona “was talking about like she’s done with reality television. She no longer wants to do it, she was telling us,” Melissa stated.

On October 18, 2022, People reported that Ramona discussed her future on the franchise in a sneak peek at the More Sauce podcast, Reality with the King. “I really don’t know. Number one, I don’t know if I will be [invited],” Ramona remarked. “And number one, I don’t know if I want to do it again.”

Ramona added that she doesn’t “like being recognized” while she is out and about. She stated, “And guess what? The men I date don’t like all the attention.” Instead of being approached by 20 people while dining out, Ramona now only has to deal with one.

“So, I don’t like all the attention. I really don’t like the press,” Ramona remarked. “The press stress me out with all of that stuff that was really, really very hurtful and made me really unhinged. I mean, unhinged,” she added.

And Ramona is feeling more Zen since Season 13 of RHONY ended. “And I realize now I’m so much more relaxed. All my friends say I’m 50 percent more calmer,” she said.

Ramona is the only remaining full-time Housewife who has been on all 13 seasons of RHONY. Would Miss Turtle Time actually refuse an apple if she was asked back for RHONY: Legacy?

Ramona stated, “I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never.” She continued, “But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway,” she added.

“So now, what are you gonna call it?” Ramona remarked. “The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?” Wow! Perhaps Ramona wants off the reality TV Ramonacoaster after all. Or this could be a move to make sure everyone is still buzzing about her when it is time to cast the new show.

Ramona isn’t the only former RHONY star to diss the spin-off idea. In March of 2022, Bethenny Frankel made a TikTok to weigh in on the new show. Bethenny lip-synched to an audio track that said, “It’s a long story, and it’s very f–king boring.” She captioned it, “My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot…”

I’m looking forward to the RHONY spin-off and seeing some former favorites grace my TV screen again.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK RAMONA IS DONE WITH REALITY TV? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL BE ASKED TO DO RHONY: LEGACY? WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ON THE CAST?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]