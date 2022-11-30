Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Settle Their Divorce

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian’s divorce from rapper Kanye West was beyond messy. Kanye, who now goes by Ye, repeatedly tried to win his wife back.

But Kim moved on with Saturday Night Live funny man Pete Davidson in November of 2021. While Kim was living her best life, Ye was airing his family’s dirty laundry.

Ye posted on Instagram about his children, alleging in the comments that he was “allowed” to see his daughter a week earlier. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” Kim clapped back in the comments.

He made a similar claim in another incident, “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” Ye stated. “So, at that point, security was in between me and my children.”

Ye even came after Pete. He mentioned him in his song “Eazy” and threatened to beat him up.

Kim’s ex previously slammed her momager, Kris Jenner. In a head-scratching move, Ye recently changed his Instagram profile photo to a photo of his former mother-in-law. Ye wrote in his Instagram Stories, “I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT. LET’S CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.”

In March 2022, Kim scored a courtroom victory when her request to be legally single was approved by a judge. Meanwhile, Ye lost his fourth divorce attorney in May 2022. The lawyer claimed “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” as the basis for her stepping down.

If you were wondering when this divorce would be over, you can rejoice. Page Six reported that Kim and Ye settled their divorce on November 28, 2022. The couple was married for seven years.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Kim and Ye will share joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids. The couple share two daughters, North West and Chicago West, and two sons, Saint West and Psalm West.

Insiders close to Kim told TMZ that Kim will continue to care for their children 80% of the time. Ye will also be paying out $200,000 each month in child support.

According to the settlement, if there is a disagreement about any of their children, the exes are required to attend mediation. If one party doesn’t attend mediation, then the decision-making power goes to the participant.

Ye is also responsible for paying 50% of the children’s security costs and their educational expenses. Both parties waived spousal support. Ye and Kim’s properties were divided as dictated by their prenup.

Page Six contacted Kim’s rep for comment but did not hear back.

The Skims founder and Pete ended their whirlwind romance in August 2022. I liked them as a couple.

Hopefully, any further family drama will stay out of the public eye.

[Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images]