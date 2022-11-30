Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen Why She Stopped Watching The Real Housewives

Buckle up — this is going to be good. Royal Meghan Markle is getting real with Andy Cohen about why she stopped watching the Real Housewives franchise. The Duchess of Sussex opened up on the finale of her podcast, Archetypes, about what led the former actor to no longer be part of the Bravo fandom.

“I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama, that I stopped craving,” Meghan said, to which Andy replied by adding, “Other people’s.”

This is true for almost any Bravo fan. We get lost in these shows because the drama that takes place among the cast is entertaining. Although the latest seasons of the Real Housewives have been fueled by extreme negativity and some tough-to-watch moments, specifically on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the drama is still an important factor for Bravo viewers.

Meghan adds, “I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture.” And she’s right. Except the Housewives is STILL a major part of pop culture. It takes over social media, creates breaking news, and so much more. The Housewives is a mainstay and will forever be etched into pop culture history. This is why Meghan said, “Almost every one of my friends still watches it.”

Bravolebs have provided us with way too many iconic moments to count. That’s why fans still watch. But it appears the Duchess already knows that. “… it’s because it’s entertainment. It’s entertaining to them, and it’s also, I think it’s so familiar because it’s been on for so long,” she said.

And bingo! I mean, c’mon! Who doesn’t love the moment NeNe Leakes found out she wasn’t on Shereé Whitfield’s guest list during season one? There’s so much that went on during those early years of Bravo TV when production and the stars were figuring being a reality star out. The drama was pure, raw, and authentic. It’s what we love. And it’s also why losing a familiar face like Ramona Singer on a legendary franchise is a sad day for fans of the show. Either way, Meghan is battling a lot right now. Maybe one day she’ll join us back in Bravoland.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MEGHAN’S COMMENTS TO ANDY?

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images)