Meredith Marks Weighs In On Whether Jen Shah Should Be At The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion

I have to admit, with Jen Shah’s sentencing date looming around the corner, I have been plugged in! I’m listening to all of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s prior interviews, rewatching the Hulu documentary about her, and listening to podcasts all about her case. I need to be prepared to jump into the conversations happening among Bravo fans regarding the drama of it all.

And now, Meredith Marks is jumping into the conversation, and it sounds like she’s still on team Jen. US Weekly reported that the RHOSLC star shared her opinions on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“[I hope] she has a chance to have a voice,” Meredith stated. “Look, she’s been a huge part of not just season 3 but this entire, you know, show, and for her to not have a chance to close all of that out?”

Meredith is absolutely right. Jen has been a focal part of this season and the entire series. There’d be no Seasons 2 or Season 3 if it weren’t for Jen and Miss Mary Cosby. They quite literally paved the way for the rest of the ladies to walk through and create subpar storylines. The real grande-dames of this series are Jen and Mary.

Meredith continued her statement by adding, “You know, obviously, as this season progresses and transpires, she’s hearing things she didn’t know about. That’s what happens to all of us. So for her to not have a chance to address that, to me, would be very sad,” Meredith said. And to be honest with you, I’m not too worried about Jen’s beef this year. I care more about what’s going on regarding her legal woes. Period.

At this point, we all know what comes next for Jen this season. Her sentencing will be huge, and although it won’t be filmed, you can be certain Bravo stars will talk about it. As they should.

We have no idea if Jen is returning to season four of RHOSLC. It’s likely that she won’t, but hey, I’m trying to be optimistic here for her sake. Although what Jen is being charged with is heinous and super upsetting, my heart does ache for her knowing she could potentially be locked away in prison for several years. Anyway, don’t forget Jen’s sentencing is scheduled for January 6th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MEREDITH’S STANCE ON JEN? DO YOU THINK JEN DESERVES TO BE AT THE REUNION?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]