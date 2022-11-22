Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t Think Jen Shah Will Be Back For RHOSLC’s 4th Season

It may be time to say goodbye to Jen Shah — the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s most controversial character yet.

The Bravo fandom was shocked to learn of Jen’s arrest while filming season 2 on charges related to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The outspoken Housewife showcased most of her life for fans to see. The $80k parties, the exclusive fashions, and so much more. But no one was prepared for this.

If you remember, Jen had several assistants — 3, to be exact. And when her main man, Stuart Smith, changed his plea to guilty and agreed to testify against her, things started to go downhill. Throughout seasons 2 and 3, Jen has maintained her innocence. She’s stood firm that someone (Stu) played her and apparently sabotaged her, leading to her conviction.

Well, in a shocking change of events, Jen changed her plea to guilty as well, leaving the Bravoverse shaking and eager for more answers. Fans have noticed that Jen has not been present for any Bravo-related press activities outside of appearing on the show. No Watch What Happens Live appearances, no interviews, and no appearance at BravoCon 2022. While there, during an Ask Andy [Cohen] panel, an audience member asked about Jen’s future on the show, and Andy revealed that after Jen changed her plea, Bravo ended their “engagement” with the Park City native.

Now, Andy is sharing even more — telling Us Weekly he doesn’t see RHOSLC in Jen’s future any time soon.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” he said. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Housewife plead guilty to fraud charges and face a possible prison sentence. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice went through this first — serving 11 months in federal prison. While away, production on RHONJ halted and resumed once she was released. The possibility of that happening with the RHOSLC ladies is unlikely, though. Especially with Jen possibly facing several decades in prison.

Either way, all eyes will be on Jen as she prepares for her sentencing date. Additionally, as the second half of season 3 finishes airing, fans will get an even closer look at what really went down before she made her last-minute plea switch. If there’s ever been a time I needed Andy and a camera, it’s NOW.

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]