Larsa Pippen Dishes On Her Feud With Lisa Hochstein On Season 5 Of The Real Housewives Of Miami

This season, Larsa Pippen came ready to check anybody that stands in her way. With the first four episodes of the Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 already streaming on Peacock, viewers will see all the drama that took place between besties Larsa and Lisa Hochstein almost immediately.

Early in the season, Larsa throws an event to celebrate her big move and the new home that she bought. Of course, before the party starts, Lisa says something extremely shady about OnlyFans models living in the same building as Larsa. Kiki Barth, one of the show’s friends and new bone collector this season, ran it back to Larsa as the party was starting. I think it woke the beast.

Larsa told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t come for anyone. I don’t do that, but I feel like if you say something bad about me, I’m just naturally going to say something twice as bad about you,” Larsa explained. “Like, that’s just my personality.”

After she caught wind of what Lisa said about her, Larsa shot back. She let Lisa her know that she doesn’t talk about the fact Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have a mortgage on their house. Whew. You know how filthy rich people get when you claim they owe something. It’s certainly not a big deal, but to them, it must be.

Lisa went off. I mean, it was kind of embarrassing. And clearly, Larsa agrees. “First of all, Lisa is, like, overly dramatic,” she stated.

“She should’ve won an Oscar for the wedding scene she was she was saying, ‘Larsa has to walk the plank! Make her walk the plank!’ She was yelling the whole time and I’m like, ‘oh my god, Lisa,‘” Larsa remarked. “I just basically said, it was a fact: you have a mortgage! It’s not that serious. Who cares? But you know, she takes things a little more personal,” Larsa added.

And I think she’s right. It’s really not a big deal at all. Whether or not a cast member has a mortgage NEVER crosses my mind when I watch these shows. Ever.

Despite their little hiccup, Larsa let fans know the pair get back on track as the season progresses — especially as Lisa’s divorce starts to unfold.

Larsa explained, “I bonded with Lisa the most, ’cause I feel like she really needed me and, at the end of the day, we love each other. We’ve been through so much together.” She continued, “Her and I were friends when I was married, she was married. I went through my breakup, she’s going through her breakup. So I feel like we’ve kind of seen each other have highs and lows,” Larsa added.

I don’t know about you, but I’m very eager to see Larsa giving even more energy this season of RHOM. Last season was something, and I was living for every part of it. But now, after eight years off the air, I think the cast is feeling comfortable and they’re ready to go. At least, it feels that way based on the explosive trailer. I guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]