Real Housewives Of Miami Star Adriana de Moura Defends Lisa Hochstein Amid Messy Divorce With Dr. Lenny Hochstein

As the drama picks up between Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein on the Real Housewives of Miami, the scenes have gotten more brutal to watch. To see Lisa in a vulnerable space and trying to put forth the effort, only to be so easily dismissed by her husband, has been upsetting.

Although we’re only a few episodes into Season 5 of RHOM, you can quickly start to see where this is headed with Lisa and Lenny. Thanks to some interviews cast members have already done, we know we can expect to see a stronger bond between the ladies this year as they rally around Lisa in support of her.

Recently, Adriana de Moura spoke to Page Six and shared her thoughts on the couple’s messy divorce we’re watching play out. “It’s a lot to take in,” she said. “In Lisa’s position, it’s not easy to be traded in for a new model, a newer model, and then to go out and see your still-husband with somebody else.”

Adriana is talking about Lenny’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, who he says he wasn’t dating while he was with Lisa. But that hot mic moment aired on RHOM Season 5, episode 4, features what appears to be him saying sleeping with Lisa would be cheating on the one he really cares about.

Sounds fishy to me. And it must sound slimy to Adriana, too. As she said, “That’s just quite horrible because you haven’t put your marriage to rest yet, and here you are already stomping on your marriage … saying, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be [intimate].'”

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Dishes On Her Feud With Lisa Hochstein On Season 5 Of The Real Housewives Of Miami

She continued, “It’s pretty painful and hurtful when your guy doesn’t want to be with you because he’s with somebody else. It’s not nice,” Adriana added

I feel for Lisa in this situation. Throughout the summer, multiple reports broke about their divorce, the girlfriend, and physical altercations at night clubs. Lisa is the mother of Lenny’s children and to Adriana’s point, it does hurt Lisa. She’s been open about her infertility and their surrogacy. To not only be left, but allegedly cheated on, surely stings.

Thankfully, it seems like Lisa and the rest of the cast are clocked in and ready to work this season, sharing it all. We’ll undoubtedly have the drama between Lisa and Lenny, but already we’ve seen Lisa vs. Larsa Pippen and it appears we’re gearing up for Alexia Echevarria vs. Guerdy Abraira. Dare I say one of the best Real Housewives cities is back?

Real Housewives of Miami streams Thursdays on Peacock.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH ADRIANA’S STATEMENTS ABOUT LENNY? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THEIR DIVORCE DRAMA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]