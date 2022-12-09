Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce. Lenny has a girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina alleged that Lisa was aware of her relationship with Lenny. Meanwhile, poor Lenny was fading under the stress of dealing with both his wife and his girlfriend.

In a hot mic moment on RHOM, Lenny admitted to a friend that “in a couple of months, I might be single, too.” I love a good hot mic revelation.

Finances are another flashpoint between Lisa and Lenny. Lisa was asking for spousal support. According to the court documents, Lisa makes a cool $30,000 per episode of RHOM. Lenny is reportedly claiming that Lisa makes enough cash to support herself.

The couple share two children. In court documents, Lisa stated that she tried to “buy diapers and food for their minor child,” but “the credit card declined.” Lisa also accused Lenny of failing to put money in her account for “several months.” This divorce is beyond messy.

Lisa’s co-star Alexia Echevarria weighed in on the couple’s divorce. Alexia told Page Six that she wasn’t surprised that Lenny cut off Lisa’s access to the credit cards. “That’s very expected,” Alexia explained. “That’s the move that all the men try to do. They try to cut off the woman. That’s a typical move.” It’s still cold.

Alexia continued, “Luckily for Lisa, she has her own money, and she works, and I know that she would never not buy diapers for her children or food or any of that. She can provide for her kids, “she added.

In Alexia’s view, “money is the root of all evil” in high-stakes divorces. “Since there’s money, this is what money does,” Alexia stated. “The schoolteacher and the fireman that are married and get divorced, none of this is happening in their lives — because there’s no money.” She added, “Well, not this kind of money.”

According to court filings, Lisa asked for Lenny’s tax returns for 2008 and 2009. “Women like to get back at men because they’re like, ‘You did this to me, now you’re going to pay for it,’” Alexia remarked. “That’s what it is. And the men like to keep their money so they can spend it with the next woman. So, it gets ugly, it gets nasty and that’s expected,” she added.

So, how is Lisa doing now during this divorce drama? “I’m very happy that Lisa’s been able to move forward in the sense that she’s accepted all of this and she’s focusing on her and her children and just moving forward because it’s over,” Alexia stated. She continued, “And why would you want to be married to a man like that anyways? You already saw his true colors.”

Alexia once considered Lenny her friend. “It really affected me because I had a friendship with Lisa and Lenny and a few months prior, we were in Aspen skiing together and having dinner,” Alexia stated. “I’m so disappointed in him, the way he handled [his split from Lisa].”

This split was a dumpster fire from the beginning. Now Lisa has a juicy story line about Lenny for the next few years.

