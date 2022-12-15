Katharina Mazepa Claims That Lisa Hochstein Admitted To Creating Fake Instagram Accounts To Cyberbully Her

If there were an award for the messiest divorce of 2022, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein would be the undisputed winners. Between Lisa accusing Lenny of trying to “financially strangle” her amid the divorce to Lenny quickly rebounding with his new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, there’s been a lot going on here, and we’re all doing our best to keep up. We previously shared that Katharina accused Lisa of creating fake Instagram accounts to cyberbully her. She filed a restraining order against Lisa, citing harassment and bullying, but a judge recently dismissed it. In the aftermath of the ordeal, Katharina gave a statement to Page Six, and she claimed that in court, Lisa fessed up to the troll accounts.

“Lisa Hochstein is far from innocent and has taken the victim narrative too far,” Katharina proclaimed. “Lisa admitted herself in her own testimony that she did in fact create several Instagram accounts used to maliciously attack me online.”

This is a much different story from what Lisa said about the troll accounts. When those accusations first came to light, she quickly shut down the rumors about her involvement.

“I’ve got no time for Katharina’s childish antics and accusations,” Lisa prevously told Page Six. “They are false and just show her true colors and motives. I have my children to focus on, and I am trying to keep them away from her and this negativity. None of these allegations are true.”

However, in addition to the troll accounts, Katharina is adamant that Lisa has been spreading lies about her immigration status and committing “stalking acts.” Despite all of Lisa’s alleged misdeeds, the judge still moved to dismiss Katharina’s restraining order, and she is highly displeased by that.

Katharina claimed, “The fact of the matter is, the judge found on the record that she had committed those acts but felt that Lisa was ‘a woman scorned’ and as such, under some limited caselaw, it should be expected for a woman scorned to retaliate.”

Although the judge has ruled against Katharina and dismissed her restraining order, she’s not convinced that her battle with Lisa will end anytime soon. She claimed that she’s still receiving insulting, threatening comments on social media and is not afraid to take Lisa back to court if need be.

“In the light of Lisa misrepresenting the case entirely and making false and defamatory statements to the press and on social media, my legal team sent her a cease-and-desist letter,” Dr. Lenny’s girlfriend stated. “It is my hope that she will refrain from continuing to lie about this case as well as refrain from attacking and threatening me again; otherwise we will need to take legal action again.”

“Lisa made it clear it was her goal to ‘destroy me’ and ‘getting me dragged’ as she even put into writing in one of the comments she posted herself. She told me herself she will dramatize this on her TV show until my public image is destroyed,” Katharina continued. “It is sad to see that someone would abuse their power and influence on TV, on social media, and in the media to maliciously further their bullying campaign.”

