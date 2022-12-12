Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend’s Restraining Order Has Been Dismissed

Dr. Lenny Hochstein, who is also known as the cheating, lying husband of Lisa Hochstein on the Real Housewives of Miami , is dating Katharina Mazepa. Katharina’s restraining order against Lisa has been dismissed by a Florida judge, per Page Six. Lenny’s girlfriend accused Lisa of harassment and bullying.

Page Six obtained official court documents and reported the court found no “just cause” in the petition for the restraining order.

“Upon review, the evidence presented is insufficient under the Florida law […] to allow the Court to issue an injunction for protection against domestic, repeat, dating or sexual violence or stalking,” the court filing said.

After the order was dismissed, Lisa spoke with Page Six and shared some of her thoughts on the situation.

“In July of this year, my estranged husband’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, filed for a Restraining Order against me based on an affidavit, containing nothing but false and fictitious accusations against me,” the RHOM star explained.

We’ll hopefully be getting all of this on season five of RHOM, but in the meantime, we’ll take all the tea Lisa is willing to spill. She said that Katharina is trying to “portray herself as a victim” and “vilify” her throughout their divorce process.

Lisa stated, “Thankfully, the judge saw through her vicious lies and antics and dismissed the case.”

Although I haven’t seen enough of this yet, even if Lisa was angry or upset with Katharina, she has every right to be. She entered into a relationship with a known married man that has children. Lisa said that her filing was an “unsubstantiated attempt” and “nothing more than a cheap publicity stunt.” All in order to help Lenny “improve his position in the divorce proceedings.”

I’m curious to see how Lisa and Lenny’s divorce will play out. From the previews on RHOM, Lenny is horrible to her. In those first four episodes that Peacock released, Lenny was starting to show his true colors. I don’t see how his behavior on the show and in real life, with his side piece, Katharina, will help him in this case.

Furthermore, Lisa shared that her attorney “exposed” Katharina “lying under oath,” leaving Lisa “fully exonerated.”

“Now I can focus completely without distraction, on what matters most—my children,” she finished.

I’m team Lisa all the way here. Not that I don’t think divorce is an option, but when you cheat and lie and break hearts in the process, it’s hard for me to be empathetic toward you. In the words of the great NeNe Leakes — you never win when you play dirty. Take note, Lenny.

