Kate Chastain Shares The Bravolebrity That Inspired Her To Be A “Cool” Mom

She’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom! Or, at least, that’s what Kate Chastain is aspiring for. The Below Deck alum and Chief Stew extraordinaire just announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. While she still has a few months before the baby makes its big debut, the 39-year-old revealed to E! News that a fellow Bravolebrity has already inspired her future parenting style.

Kate, who’s expecting her first child in March 2023, chatted with E! News while promoting her upcoming Peacock competition series, The Traitors. “I feel so great,” she shared. “I have my own little baby traitor holding me hostage for four more months.”

The former Below Deck star went on to say that “so many people from across the Bravo landscape” have congratulated her on the exciting pregnancy news, but it’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset that has been her biggest source of mommy inspo.

RELATED: Kate Chastain Shades Below Deck Mediterranean’s Natasha Webb, Says She’s “Awful” At Her Job

“MJ from Shahs, she’s so sweet,” Kate shared. “The first time I met her, she had just had her little baby, and she came and picked me up at my hotel. We went out to dinner, she brought that baby with us, sat at the restaurant, had a margarita and some chips and salsa. I think, ‘Really? Are you nervous to be a mom?’ No, MJ made it look so cool and easy,” Kate stated. “So, I’m excited.”

Although MJ has set the blueprint for “how to be a cool mom,” Kate plans to raise her child alone, and she recognizes that it won’t always be as easy as some parents make it look. Even the coolest of moms have their moments.

“Honestly, I like sleeping in, and I’m also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that’s gonna be an adjustment,” Kate quipped. “But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will.”

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF ADVICE FOR KATE AS SHE PREPARES TO BE A FIRST-TIME MOM? IS THERE A BRAVOLEBRITY THAT YOU TAKE PARENTING INSPIRATION FROM?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]