Teddi Mellencamp Calls Kathy Hilton “Freaking Clueless” For Viral Lip Gloss Moment At People’s Choice Awards

It was the lip gloss seen ’round the world—Kathy Hilton at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards touching up her lips while Mariska Hargitay delivered a weighty acceptance speech. Social media immediately lit up with reactions to Kathy’s seemingly shady behavior. Some thought it was a classic, quirky Kathy move, while others found it downright disrespectful. Now, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is doing what she does best, and she’s weighing in on the drama that doesn’t involve her.

As heavy reported, the former diamond-holder discussed the PCAs during a recent episode of Two T’s In A Pod, her podcast with Tamra Judge. Teddi is convinced that Kathy’s lip gloss moment was nothing more than an attempt to “get a laugh.”

“As a viewer, I would just say that [Kathy] was just freaking clueless, like she’s probably a self-centered person and just thought like, ‘oh, I’m going to get up here and dig in my bag.’ Like every person knows, that’s disruptive,” Teddi ranted.

“You saw all the other women walk away, everyone knows — this isn’t her first rodeo, regardless of if she was trying to be rude or trying to get a laugh, like don’t make everything about you. There’s some things that really aren’t. I will forgive a lot, but when you mess with Olivia Benson,” she continued.

Although one T in the pod had a lot to say about the Kathy lip gloss moment, Tamra didn’t weigh in on the topic too much and admitted that she doesn’t “know her well enough to read into what she was doing.”

Meanwhile, Kathy is adamant that the viral lipgloss moment wasn’t about trying to get a laugh from the audience and that she was actually rooting through her purse looking for a tissue. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight in the aftermath and expressed that she had no idea what she was doing.

“I feel so bad about that,” Kathy shared. “I thought I was gonna sneeze, and I went to get a tissue. If you hear me sneeze, it would’ve stopped the whole auditorium, and so I went to go look for a tissue, and I didn’t find a tissue, so I put some lipstick on.”

Everyone knows that applying lipstick (or lip gloss) is an old remedy to make a sneeze go away, so let’s be easy on Kathy. She also confirmed that she apologized directly to Mariska for stealing her thunder during the acceptance speech, so at this point, everyone who was actually involved in the lipgloss moment seems to have moved on from it.

[Photo Credit:John Tsiavis/Bravo]