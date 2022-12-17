Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”

Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably fair to say Shanna is not fond of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Shanna loves her social media and keeps her followers up to date on a regular basis. She also takes any available opportunity to throw rocks at her ex’s new family, but so do a lot of other people who haven’t previously been married to Travis. After a recent Instagram post, Shanna found yet another open window to launch those rocks.

According to Page Six, the former Miss USA shared a snapshot of herself during a steamy photo shoot wearing nothing but a matching yellow lingerie set. She posed with her lips pursed and her hands raised over her head, you know, as one does. When one of her fans commented, “Girl Khloe [Kardashian] got the same face,” Shanna responded, “I think her surgery came out beautiful!”

Come on pot, meet your kettle. Other Insta users chimed in to point out the two ladies do share some similarities, but Shanna didn’t want to hear it. “Khloe doesn’t even look like Khloe what are you people smoking lol,” she replied to another remark. Shanna’s fans found her comments particularly interesting since she was once again referencing her kids’ new stepmom’s sister. But this simply appears to be Shanna’s new normal.

At the end of the day, does it really matter who does what to their face? No, because people will push the Facetune app to the ultimate limit anyway.

[Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images]