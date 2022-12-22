Total Bellas Star Nikki Bella Worried Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Had Cold Feet Ahead Of Their Wedding

Despite having a picture-perfect wedding in August 2022, former WWE superstar Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev’s journey to the altar was anything but easy. The couple met as Nikki tripped the light fantastic on DWTS, but at the time she was fully ensconced with someone you can’t see– John Cena.

Nikki and John were together for six years and even though they eventually got engaged, the two crazy kids simply could not make things work. While Nikki licked her wounds from the loss, she eventually got back in touch with her dancing partner, Artem, and the rest is history. But it’s a complicated history. Artem and Nikki began navigating the road to marriage, but Nikki wasn’t entirely sure Artem would make it to the altar.

According to People, Nikki has a brand new show about to air on E! and the trailer may or may not show Artem having some doubts about wedded bliss. It’s no secret you can lose your damn mind whilst planning for the big day. As Nikki tried to make decisions on venues, flowers, and the actual wedding date, Artem appeared to wonder if he had any say at all in the arrangements.

Artem confessed to Nikki that he does not feel heard by her and asked, “Does what I say even matter?” Nikki responds and leaves no crumbs with, “Oh god, Artem. Really?” I would personally take that as a big fat NOPE. Prior to the wedding day, Nikki asks Artem if he “needs a second” before he walks away from her. DUN DUN DUNNNNN.

By the end of the trailer, Artem and Nikki aren’t just questioning the wedding, now they are questioning the entire relationship. Artem shouted, “This is like a fu*king disaster” and Nikki chimed in with, “This time my groom ran away.” Can we give Artem a break here, the man is a professional dancer and can’t cha cha cha his way out of a fight with Nikki. He just wants some input on the wedding he is a part of, sheesh. Viewers will also see Nikki and Artem’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party and other fun moments featuring their baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev.

If this at all peaks your interest, it’s your lucky day and you have a brand new show to watch! Stay tuned to a four-part series called Nikki Bella Says I Do. It will feature Nikki, Brie Bella, and Artem trying not to give into his instincts and head back to Russia where it is not safer, but at least he would be less annoying to his future wife. Part one premiers January 26, 2023 on E!.

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]