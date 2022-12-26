Taylor Armstrong Reveals What Made Her Want To Return To The Real Housewives Franchise

Fans fell in love with Taylor Armstrong during her time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, she went through what most Housewives would’ve showcased across a decade–in just three seasons. During Season 1, Taylor was married to her then-husband, Russell Armstrong, and lived together with their daughter. Taylor not only showed fans the glitz and glamour of living in the 90210, but she also showed her passion for business and philanthropy.

Season 2 of RHOBH took a sudden turn when the series opened with the cast gathering at Adrienne Maloof’s home to discuss Russell dying by suicide. Much of Taylor’s Season 2 story line focused on her and her daughter dealing with this life-altering news. Season 3 of the show featured much of the same, and after that, we didn’t see much of Taylor on the Real Housewives.

But in the spirit of “never say never,” as all of our favorite Housewives like to say, Bravo is doing the unthinkable and featuring Taylor as our first-ever crossover Houswife. Yep, you heard the news back in the summer when it was officially announced that Taylor would be returning to the Housewives franchise as a friend of the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Taylor told Bravo,”After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life, I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi. It was a little bit frightening for a while ‘cause I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened,” she said, per heavy.

RELATED: Taylor Armstrong Finds It “Highly Ironic” That Brandi Glanville Accused Her Of “Self-Producing” On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club

After chatting it up with some of her fans on Instagram, Taylor responded to a question that asked about her reality television return. “I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” she wrote. “When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished.”

RHOBH is one of the legacy Housewives shows. They started filming and airing in 2009-2010, and the genre was still evolving then. At the time, ushering a Housewife off the series was kind of normal, especially if they weren’t the show’s biggest star. But now, with all the changes in streaming, reboots, and BravoCon– literally, anything is possible.

“When I was on #RHUGT, I had so much fun just being myself rather than worrying about my former home life stress,” Taylor shared. “And now, I am excited to share my new chapter on #RHOC.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip allows Housewives fans to be in their own little world. Who would’ve ever thought we’d have an all-star cast version of the Real Housewives? Not me! But to see Taylor pop up along with some of our favorite reality tv legends was ICONIC. And thankfully, for us, it doesn’t stop there. RHOC should be returning very soon. And Taylor, I hope you brought it.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR TAYLOR’S RETURN TO THE REAL HOUSEWIVES? WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO ABOUT SEASON 17?

[Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage]