Taylor Armstrong Is Joining Real Housewives Of Orange County Next Season

Real Housewives of Orange County is preparing for Season 17 (where has the time gone?) and the showrunners know they can’t play around any longer. The series was on a downward spiral after Season 15. Producers knew what they had to do — fire Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd and hire Heather Dubrow back ASAP. Season 16 was cute and entertaining, but it was obvious that there was much room for improvement to get the show back to its OG days.

Bravo recently made the smart move of inviting Tamra Judge to come back to RHOC. Tamra is top-tier Real Housewives material and deserves a return. She’ll be reunited with Fancy Pants, but who knows where their friendship stands after all these years. To make room, Bravo kicked Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong to the curb after one season apiece. Not everyone is made for reality TV stardom, and these two were prime examples.

Now, Bravo has announced that another of Tammy Sue’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars will get their own orange. No, not Vicki Gunvalson, but rather Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong (via People). She’s ready to go Oklahoma on everyone’s asses in the OC, and we’re lucky enough to watch it all go down.

Taylor has been away from our screen for a while. Her story was integral to putting RHOBH on the map, as the first seasons centered around her dark marriage with Russell Armstrong. Nowadays, she’s got herself a new man, John Bluhe, and a new home in the OC. All she needed was a piece of fruit in her hand and she was ready to go. Something tells me Vicki will not be happy that she isn’t making a comeback with her best amiga. Let’s just hope Teddi Mellencamp stays far away from RHOC. The showrunners finally seem to be making some majorly good decisions for the series, and including Teddi in any capacity wouldn’t be one of them.

Bravo announced the news on Instagram that Taylor is the first Real Housewives star to ever switch cities. As of writing, Dorinda Medley was the only RHUGT co-star to congratulate Taylor on the gig. Let’s be honest — Dorinda probably hopes this means Andy Cohen will press “play” on her and bring her back on TV any day now. Taylor also has to be happy that she won’t have to deal with Brandi Glanville for the time being. Brandi clearly hit one of Taylor’s deep-rooted nerves during RHUGT in a way only Brandi can accomplish.

Taylor and Tamra could be the new RHOC duo we didn’t know we needed. I’m excited to explore a new era of Taylor that hopefully is way less dark. I would like to see her drunk and hiding in a suitcase again, hopefully with Taylor in a much-better headspace.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]