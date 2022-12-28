Ryan Seacrest Says It’s A “Good Idea” For CNN To Limit Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper’s NYE Drinking

It sounds like American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is laughing alongside viewers about the reports that CNN will reportedly limit Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s drinking this year during their annual NYE celebration.

Andy and Anderson, who are real-life BFFs, host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live celebration every year. And last year, everyone remembers how hammered Andy got LIVE on air. If you’re a longtime fan of Andy, then this news really shouldn’t come as a shock to you since Andy and his guests drink live on Watch What Happens Live. However, this ain’t Bravo, Andy. It’s CNN, and there’s gotta be a little more “professionalism” in play, I’m sure.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan celebrated the news that Andy and Anderson would be under close watch during this year’s special.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” he said. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”

I think I’d have to agree. Although it is the New Year and everyone should be celebrating, maybe party hard AFTER the ball drops? Just an idea.

Ryan joked about CNN’s broadcast, saying, “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?” He added, “I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea.”

During last year’s broadcast, Andy, who was clearly inebriated, made some “funny” comments about Ryan and ABC network’s NYE broadcast. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Andy said.

In response to that, Ryan stated, “[I don’t] think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.”

“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air,” he said.

Despite the reports (and complaints) about Andy’s drunkenness on national television, the New Year’s Eve Live host is not letting the hate stop him from having fun. Although he admitted to “blacking out” and did voice his regrets about his comment’s regarding Ryan’s broadcast, he fired back at trolls, saying he wouldn’t let people “shame” him about having fun on New Year’s Eve. I don’t blame him. Mazel, Andy.

[Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images]