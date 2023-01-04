Bachelor In Paradise Alum Teddi Wright Debuts New Boyfriend

Bachelor Nation’s Teddi Wright is gushing about her new boyfriend, months after leaving the set of Bachelor in Paradise as a single woman. After teasing fans with a smiling mirror selfie and what appears to be a man’s arm wrapped around her waist, the surgical unit nurse is finally sharing a little more info about her new guy. But even though we can now see his face, she still hasn’t shared his name!

“First new years kiss ever!! happy new year #2023,” Teddi captioned an Instagram video she posted on New Years Day, as reported by US Weekly. Included in the post were several sweet moments of the new couple snuggling together, while posing for photos.

Just days earlier Teddi had posted on her Instagram Stories. “Guys sorry I’ve been so MIA but I got COVID and was so down bad. But I’m back though,” she wrote on December 27, 2022. “Here’s what you missed on my hiatus: Still working, dances with my sweet lil boy [a friend’s baby] and also maybe other things that I’ll share later . . .”

Only a few months earlier, fans had watched the Bachelor Season 26 alum form a connection with hunky Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer on Bachelor in Paradise, but she ultimately decided that she just wasn’t feeling it. Teddi packed her bags for an earlier than expected departure.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids . . . I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” the California native confessed to producers in a BIP episode that aired in October 2022. “I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I’m just not. I want to go. I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone,” she added.

At the time, Teddi told Andrew that she only came to Mexico to meet him, despite not really wanting to be on the show.

Andrew, who currently splits his time between America and Vienna, Austria, where he plays American football for the Dacia Vienna Vikings, pursued several other women after Teddi‘s exit, but he never quite made that love connection with any of them and ended up leaving the show as a single guy in the finale.

According to the former NFL player, he tried to contact Teddi after filming ended, but never heard back from her. “I wanted to really just say my whole piece about the whole Teddi thing [at the reunion],” Andrew previously told US Weekly.

Andrew admitted that Teddi had already “moved on” by the time he reached out to her again. “Ball’s in her court and obviously, if we ever saw each other organically in the same vicinity, without a doubt, I’m not gonna sit here and see her across the bar and turn around. I’m gonna go talk to this woman,” he said. “Hey, I got game. I ain’t gonna lie to you. I’m not bad! I am not the guy you saw in Paradise.”

So is Andrew admitting that he has a reputation for being something of a player? I can see that. He’s a handsome guy, and he probably doesn’t have any problem picking up women, especially as a professional athlete. But he still seems like a good guy to me.

Andrew and Teddi would have made a cute couple had it worked out. But Teddi seems to be working things out just fine on her own. Now how about a little more info regarding that new guy, Teddi? Maybe a name? It’s hard to form an opinion without a few more details.

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]