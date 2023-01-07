Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Alex Radcliffe Reveals He Is A Boat Broker

New year, new career! Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe is forging a fantastic new professional path. It’s a seemingly perfect transition to land-life that also pulls on his experience working on mega yachts.

Of course, we all remember him as the cheery and likeable deck hand that tried to woo chief stew Bugsy Drake on Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Alex left the season friend-zoned by the chief stew, but maintained great relationships with his fellow Below Deck cast.

Alex’s positive demeanor also earned him a solid Instagram following. He announced a new career path in an Instagram post from December 21, 2022. “Excited for the new chapter in my life becoming a boat broker for [Monohan’s Marine],” Alex wrote.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the company is based out of Weymouth, Massachusetts. As a broker, Alex will facilitate the buying and selling of new and used boats. He invited followers to check out the company website for the latest deals and ended his post with holiday wishes. “Tis the season for a [motorboat],” Alex joked.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier cheered Alex for “kicking goals.” But the former deck hand joked he’ll be available to babysit Hannah’s two-year-old Ava “soon.” Hannah responded, “Perfect! As soon as she can look after herself you’re on.”

Season 5 stew Jessica More added, “Bout time you got a job… jk, crush it buddy!” It’s “been too long,” Alex replied with a crying-laughing emoji. Julia d’Albert Pusey also posted words of congratulations.

It turns out that 2022 brought new beginnings to Alex’s personal life as well. He and his girlfriend, Marissa, added a Labrador retriever puppy named Cooper to their household.

Alex even shared a “proud dad moment” when an 8-month-old Cooper completed an obstacle course. “I realized he’s not as dumb as I thought,” Alex captioned the Instagram video. “I decided now going forward he’s going to be a dog gold medalist in 2024.”

[Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo]