Dancing With The Stars Pros Jenna Johnson And Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was on fire! TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas took home the coveted mirrorball trophy. Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their chemistry was amazing.

Fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson didn’t return to the ballroom for a special reason. In July 2022, Jenna and Val announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple, who wed on April 13, 2019, had been longing for a baby.

“I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love,” Jenna said. “It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

In August 2022, Jenna and Val shared the sex of their baby in an Instagram post. The photos showed them with confetti poppers that showered the room in blue confetti. Jenna captioned the photos, “IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!! Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!” She added, “SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.”

People reported that Val and Jenna welcomed their son on January 10, 2023. The dance pros both shared a precious black-and-white photo on Instagram. In the image, their baby held Jenna’s thumb as Val nestles both of their hands in his own. “Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023,” they wrote in the caption, along with a white heart emoji.

While the couple hasn’t announced their son’s name yet, they have chosen it. “We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now,” Jenna previously told People. “Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it.”

But Jenna admitted that may change when she meets her son. “I really want to see him first before we make that decision,” she added. “So far we have one that I’m pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of.”

Jenna and Val’s DWTS family shared their love in the comments. Lindsay Arnold, who is also expecting, wrote “love you so much sweet boy!!” Alan Bersten said, “Congrats!!!! So happy.”

Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, posted four heart emojis. “Mom and dad!!! Congratulations!!” Gabby commented.

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron said, “Congratulations!! You’re both embarking on the most rewarding dance of all.” Dance pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is married to Maks, simply wrote, “He’s here” with a heart emoji.

Congratulations to Jenna and Val as they begin this beautiful parenting journey together!

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]