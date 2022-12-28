Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach And Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex Of First Baby

During Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Daniella Karagach took home the mirror ball trophy with her partner, Iman Shumpert. Daniella didn’t do as well during Season 31. She was paired with fitness model Joseph Baena. The couple was eliminated during Prom Night.

Daniella’s husband, DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, also competed in Season 31. He was partnered with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. The duo was sent home during the second week.

But Daniella and Pasha had plenty to celebrate even if they didn’t clinch the mirror ball.

The couple announced Daniella’s pregnancy with a joint Instagram post. The photo showed the parents-to-be cuddled together holding a tiny pair of Nike sneakers. “Baby Pashkov coming May ’23. We love you more than words could ever express,” Daniella and Pasha captioned the post.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Daniella explained. “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31’s] premiere day.”

Daniella was happy to share the news with their co-stars. “I can’t wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family. They’re all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special,” Daniella stated. “I’m definitely going to be reaching out to a lot of my friends on the show. We need all the help that we can get!” the mom-to-be added.

E! News reported that Daniella revealed the sex of their first baby in an Instagram post on December 27, 2022. She posted a video from her 30th birthday party. And let me tell you, it is worth watching just for the hilarious old-school games that the guests were playing.

“IT’S A …..BABY GIRL. Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!!” Daniella wrote in the caption. “This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love.” She continued, “I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!”

DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, who is also pregnant with her first child, wrote “She’s about to be the most BEAUTIFUL baby everrrrrr.” Peta Murgatroyd commented, “The best!!!!”

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, who is married to pro Artem Chigvintsev, said “Awww yay a girl!!! Love love!!!” Teresa wrote, “So happy for you guys it’s a girl.” Joseph, Daniella’s DWTS partner, simply commented, “WOOOOHOOOOO!!!!”

Congratulations, Daniella and Pasha!

[Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images]