Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 3 Recap: Music City Matrimony

We have finally made it through the Married At First Sight weddings. Any true fans of the show know the first couple of episodes are filled with a lot of fluff. I do enjoy seeing each couple meet at the altar, but there is a lot of footage that is unnecessary. On the bright side, the real action is about to begin. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what unfolds on the honeymoons and when each couple begins living together. Just based on the trailer, this season will have plenty of drama for us to discuss.

The final two couples finally tie the knot in Nashville. The newlyweds share their first dinner and dance with family and friends. One bride refuses to share a first kiss with her groom. Another bride forgets her groom’s name as quickly as she learns it. The most talked about event of the night everyone is wondering about is, what is going to happen in the honeymoon suite. Let’s get straight into the recap!

Airris & Jasmine

Airris and Jasmine are the first of the last two couples to walk down the aisle. Although they seem a little awkward at the altar, they quickly relax and get to know one another afterwards. But reality sets in when she reveals she has four dogs. Sigh! Do the experts take these things into account when they choose matches? For him to go from no pets, to having four in his home is a lot. Although Airris seems shocked, he seems to take it in stride, but who knows how this will play out once they move in together. At the reception, Airris’ frustration becomes evident when Jasmine reveals as a breeder, she has 13 dogs currently. OMG! Goodbye peace and quiet… hello animal shelter. I guess they will have a lot to discuss very soon.

Airris’ cousin continues her judgment when meeting with Jasmine about her motives. Even his mother didn’t grill her new daughter-in-law. Honey, we all know you think he didn’t make the right choice. But they are married and you are either are going to choose to support your cousin or not. There is no need to continue to be so negative on his wedding day. Airris and Jasmine are clearly both interested in each other and have chemistry.

Mackinley & Domynique

Mackinley and Domynique are the final couple to jump the broom. This is one of the couple’s whose journey I am most interested in following. I have so many questions. I really want to see how this relationship will play out. From what I saw at the bachelorette party and the trailer, I am not sure that things will last, but stranger things have happened. I need details! I have no idea what to expect, but I am down for this roller coaster ride.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if there was an attraction when they met, but immediately after the wedding Mackinley tells cameras how beautiful she is. But, in a post interview Domynique struggles to even remember her husband’s name, despite finding him attractive. Later, she speaks with her husband’s mom and sister and things get a bit awkward. They immediately tell her they didn’t support Mackinley marrying someone in an non-traditional manner. In a vulnerable moment, Domynique shares that she hopes she is accepted regardless of them being in an interracial relationship. I have to be honest; I was disappointed in his family’s response. I thought this was a moment they could have bonded and reassured her, but that didn’t happen. It’s obvious they were uncomfortable and wanted to quickly change the subject. Meanwhile, Mackinley reassures his wife’s mom that everyone in his family will have no issues accepting his new wife.

Christopher & Nicole

Nicole finds herself pleasantly surprised by her husband and optimistic about their marriage. At the reception, Chris is not only attentive, but seems to genuinely care about her comfort. I have high hopes for these two. There is definitely chemistry here. I think Nicole needs a genuinely nice guy. Nicole’s father may have attended the wedding, but he definitely isn’t completely sold on the process. When he has the opportunity, he sits down with Chris to question his intentions. Chris and Nicole may have a chance if they are willing to move beyond their checkered dating past. But that of course will require patience and work.

Shaquille and Kirsten

I guess Shaquille thought his wife declining to kiss him was just reserved for their wedding. He quickly finds out at the reception that Kirsten is sticking to her guns. He believes that she has her reasons, and it shows she is a virtuous woman. I honestly believe she just isn’t attracted to him at this point. When Shaquille meets Kirsten’s bridesmaids they don’t hesitate to grill him. Shaquille has all the right answers, but best believe everything he said was taken with a grain of salt.

Later Shaquille seeks the counsel of his friends and immediately the topic of sex comes up. Did these guys not witness Kirsten display reservations all night? Meanwhile, she explains to her friends that she didn’t engage in anything physical because her husband was bald and didn’t ask. But she claims that her attraction has grown as she has gotten to him over the course of the evening. Well I hope for Shaquille’s sake that is true or this marriage may be over before it has begun.

Clint & Gina

Clint and Gina are enjoying their wedding reception and getting along well. But when Clint realizes he may have just married a workaholic he is less than impressed. I am sure to a spontaneous, fly by the seat of his pants type of guy that could be worrisome. She has so much going on with expanding her hair salon that I am surprised she even had time to get married, let alone travel. She is clearly passionate about her business and is excited about everything she wants to do in the future. Hopefully they will be able to find a groove that works for both of them.

