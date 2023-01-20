Jen Shah Reveals She Won’t Do Interview With Andy Cohen To Avoid “Lies And Misrepresentations About Me”

For the Bravo fans out there that were hoping for a sit-down interview between Jen Shah and Andy Cohen — I have some bad news.

People reported that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed in an Instagram post that due to Bravo’s contract stipulations, the interview Andy was “hopeful” about won’t be happening.

“On January 6th, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer questions and provide a few unknown details about my case,” she wrote. “I want and need to share these critical facts. I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”

Jen was sentenced on January 6th, 2023, to 78 months, or 6.5 years behind bars for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded the elderly. Some of the victims were widows and veterans. Despite her constant declarations of innocence on RHOSLC, Jen changed her plea to guilty in the summer of 2022–shocking everyone.

She continued, “I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation.”

It’s surprising to me that NOW Jen is concerned about how Bravo would portray her story on RHOSLC. I mean, it’s not like she didn’t plaster her social media with “Free Jen” merch. She made a mockery of her case with her Season 2 tagline. But a tell-all interview with her boss is where she draws the line? Got it.

Jen said, “I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

I can respect her decision. But why now? Why wait to be cautious of your public image AFTER you’ve already been sentenced? It just doesn’t make sense to me.

She finished by adding, “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines.”

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]