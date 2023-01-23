Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Since the series premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers have been arguing about the merits of Kyle Richard’s personality. That’s fair game. But there is no question about her stunning physical transformation over that time. Her body though? Looks fantastic.

The reality TV star recently posted a pic on her Instagram Stories to show off the results of her training. Kyle is wearing a black cap and a black bra and panty set, showing off a toned and whittled form. Another photo shows Kyle posing with fitness coach and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp. The images divided fans yet again, because haters are gonna hate. And someone had to question how Kyle achieved her incredible results.

According to Page Six, Kyle was accused of using Ozempic for weight loss. The drug, seemingly the diet trend du jour in celebrity circles, is a diabetes-turned-weight-loss medicine. She denied the accusation.

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” Kyle responded on Page Six’s Instagram account beneath a story about her thinner physique. She has previously confirmed a breast reduction earlier in 2022. She supposedly had no other medical interventions.

The mother of four continued, “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.” And again, in a separate response Kyle insisted, “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have.”

Kyle hasn’t been the only reality TV star to have to deny using the medication. Khloe Kardashian was put in the same position. She revealed a noticibly slimmer physique recently when she posted photos from a magazine shoot on her Instagram.

She credited trips to the gym for her transformation. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said. Khloe requested that fans, “Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Her sister, Kim Kardashian famously slinked into a Marilyn Monroe dress earlier this year. The move caused speculations as to whether she too took drastic measures to alter her physique.

Comedian Heather McDonald recently joked that Kanye West’s new “wife” Bianca Censori is Kim “before Ozempic.”

As for the RHOBH star, the days of Kaftan-Kyle are clearly behind her. It will be exciting to see some of her fashion choices next season.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KYLE’S NEW FIGURE? HOW DO YOU THINK SHE ACHIEVED IT? WHAT ABOUT KIM AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN?



[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]