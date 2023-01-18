Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same.

Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her lips. During Season 12, Lisa claimed that Kyle’s box fan-toting sister, Kathy Hilton, had a meltdown in Aspen. Kathy and Lisa’s feud continued on social media and then the reunion. Oof.

Kyle and Kathy’s relationship is still in a fragile state after Lisa’s meddling. Even after all that drama, Kyle is going to miss Lisa.

“I will say [Rinna] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life. Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive, and we had a lot of fun,” Kyle explained. “So, it’s a big loss for me personally.” Fellow Fox Force Five member Erika Jayne said that Lisa is “the GOAT.”

During a sit-down with Interview Magazine, Lisa discussed whether Kyle should be a villain in the upcoming season. Lisa knows a bit about that subject.

“I would gag for it on so many levels. She’s sharp and she’s fast,” Lisa said. But the Days of Our Lives actress doesn’t think that Kyle has it in her. “She just wants to be liked too much,” Lisa said.

“I love her, but I say that to her face. She’s too worried about what people think about her,” the RHOBH alum added.

RELATED: Mauricio Umansky Shares The Pact The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Husbands Have

Lisa also revealed that she made amends with Kathy. She explained that at the People’s Choice Awards, her husband, Harry Hamlin, urged her to speak to Kathy.

“I said, ‘Hi Kathy, how are you? You look great.’ And it broke the ice. She and I were chatting with Erika and I give her a lot of credit for showing up to the reunion, because she could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did,” Lisa said. “But she came, and she fought. She’s got balls and I respect that she stood up for what she wants people to believe and what she believes in,” she added. We all know that Lisa didn’t appreciate LVP skipping out on the reunion.

I doubt that the rift between Lisa and Kathy is mended after that little exchange. As for who will be the villain next season? Lisa doesn’t know, but she hopes that Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais put in some work. I love that duo, so I am here for whatever they bring!

TELL US- DOES KYLE WANT TO BE LIKED? COULD SHE BE A VILLAIN? DO YOU THINK THAT KATHY AND KYLE CAN MEND THEIR FEUD?

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]