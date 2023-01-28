Bachelor Zach Shallcross Admits Giving First Impression Rose To Greer Blitzer Due To Her “Calming Effect” On Him

The new season of The Bachelor premiered on January 23. 2023. We’ve already survived the frequently embarrassing attempts by the contestants to make a memorable impression stepping out of the limo (aka the “cute arrival”,) a dash of cattiness among the women and the needy, crying girl who didn’t even make it to the Rose Ceremony.

But could Bachelor Zach Shallcross already have found his wifey this early in the game? Greer Blitzer, the lucky recipient of the First Impression Rose, is sure hoping he has.

On the most episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Zach explained the thinking behind his first night’s choices — including why he gave the important First Impression Rose to Greer. Get your cup and saucer ready, because People is spilling the tea.

While many of the 30 women successfully pulled off the “cute arrival” (my vote would go to the lady with the pet pig! So adorable!!!), only one of them could get the First Impression Rose. In this case, it was Greer.

“With Greer, she had this calming effect on me,” the tech executive admitted. “I’m meeting 30 new women, and it’s a lot to take in. And so when you meet someone that can bring that comfort level and allow you to not be so caught up in your head — it was very relaxed with her.” So apparently Greer and her big, brown eyes are the equivalent of human Valium. That’s an interesting quality to have.

Even though she got the first rose, Greer didn’t get the first kiss. That dubious honor went to Nashville executive recruiter Bailey Brown, who Zach met at the Bachelorette After the Final Rose live show. After Zach was announced as the new Bachelor during the show, five women who had already been cast for his season were brought out and introduced. Zach was nervous and couldn’t remember any of their names just seconds later. So Bailey chose to help him out by wearing a name tag when she stepped out of the limo on night one. Cute. Zach gave her the first smooch of the night to make up for not being able to remember her name the night they first met.

“We had talked on stage and we had a moment to actually speak after the whole thing,” he explained. “Seeing her on night one, it was very comfortable, and it was [familiar], and I wanted her to know that I appreciate that. And she’s obviously beautiful,” Zach added.

Though the first night included an early elimination and some tears, Zach claimed to have no interest in any drama. Instead, “it’s all about the love.”

As the season plays out, the Austin resident promises he’ll remain focused on finding his “forever person.” According to host Jesse Palmer, Season 27 might just turn out to be the most emotional one yet.

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]