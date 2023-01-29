90 Day Fiancé Alum Darcey Silva Says She “Is Going To Be Dating Differently”

Darcey Silva keeps extending her longevity on reality TV through her seemingly chaotic love life. To her credit, Darcey puts it all out there for her viewers. Some find it endearing and some find her antics laughable. But she and sister Stacey Silva are always unapologetically themselves.

The fourth season of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Darcey & Stacey is coming up, and Darcey has reinvented herself. This time, with ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev out of the picture, the House of Eleven founder is going solo. And she has changed her entire approach to dating.

Recalling the relationships that imploded on-screen, including Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks, Darcey told People that her exes “are in the past for a reason.” And she also credits her daughters Aniko Bollok, 17, and Aspen Bollok 15, for motivation and insight “because they’re going to be dating at some point.”

“I made the right decision for me, for my daughters,” Darcey said. “I want them to see me empowered and strong and in a loving, happy, strong relationship.”

This time, Darcey is choosing to work on herself first, then potentially find a partner. She explained, “I want to be the best mom I can be. I want to be the best woman I could be. I want to have the best partner. I want to be in a power couple, and I don’t want anyone to ever dumb me down,” Darcey added.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiance Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj Again

“I feel so much stronger, I feel more independent, and I love the way that my life is going,” Darcey continued. “I don’t have any regrets, and I’m really excited [about] what the future holds.”

This is the kind of energy Darcey brings to Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. It’s a fresh take on the mother-of-two. She had been on and off with Georgi for all three seasons. The pair ended their engagement last year after Darcey learned Georgi hadn’t finalized his divorce to ex-wife Octavia.

Among other notable breakups, Darcey split from Jesse in 2018 after a toxic long-distance relationship that was showcased on 90 Day Fiancé. Similarly, she and Tom dated long-distance before she broke things off with the Brit.

Now, Darcey will be relying on a matchmaker to help her choose a solid partner. “I’m going to be dating differently, like I’ve never dated before,” she revealed. “When I decided to choose a matchmaker, I just felt like it was the right time.” Working with the matchmaker was “an amazing experience.”

And she has a new dating home-base this season. Darcey said, “I feel like coming to Miami and having the past behind me. I am really just excited to meet a different caliber of guys, successful-minded, more my age, and just really understand what I desire and what I deserve,” she said.

So, will these coaching sessions be included in the show? Darcey didn’t say, but she did explain how the process worked. “Going through the matchmaker, she’s not only just the matchmaker, she was a dating coach as well, which was a great learning experience,” Darcey said. “There’s a lot of things that I did know, but it helps refine you a little bit.”

Maybe she’s not looking for love, but she’s certainly upping her game for when the time is right. According to Darcey, the matchmaker helped her dating skill-set.

“She teaches you a little bit of things, maybe things that you already know, but you can just get into your own and make your own way of being more flirtatious or having your own sense of style that’s attractive to a man,” Darcey continued.

The ever-optimistic Darcey still believes in love, despite her very public flops in that arena. Maybe some guidance can indeed help her avoid more toxic relationships.”I feel like there’s the right person in the world for me, and only god knows,” Darcey said. “I know I deserve the best, so there’s a lot to choose from. I’ll just say that. It gets a little confusing,” she added.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DARCEY’S PAST RELATIONSHIPS? WHAT DATING ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE HER? ARE YOU INTERESTED TO SEE HER WORK WITH THE MATCHMAKER?

[Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]