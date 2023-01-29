Kathy Hilton Congratulates Paris Hilton On The Arrival Of Her Baby Boy

Caviar and potatoes for everyone! Kathy Hilton is celebrating the arrival of her new grandson. In case you missed it, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their baby boy born via surrogate on January 24, 2023. Paris posted a darling picture holding her son’s hand to Instagram. The caption read, “You are already loved beyond words.”

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon told People in a statement two days after the baby’s arrival. “We are so thrilled for you both!” Kathy continued, “Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.” The new parents have yet to reveal their newborn’s name. Please share your guesses below!

According to Page Six, Paris and Carter pursued in vitro fertilization prior to their wedding in November of 2021. A little over a year later, Kathy alleged their fertility journey had been a “struggle.” In fall of 2022 she said in an interview, “I know [Paris] is trying and trying, and I always say, ‘Just relax.’ … It doesn’t happen just like that.”

Paris responded publicly to her mom’s statement, saying she had “tons of embryos” in waiting. In an Instagram Story she explained, “My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we we’re [sic] always planning on starting our family in 2023.” What an impressively scheduled baby!

Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two of her four children via surrogate, shared that she felt “so happy” for her former boss, Paris. Nicky Hilton also welcomed her sister to the “most beautiful ride” of parenthood in her own post.

“There is no greater love,” Nicky wrote. “You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!”

Nicky welcomed her third child in summer of 2022. Kathy’s son Barron Hilton also has two children already.

Mazel to Kathy as she continues to expand her role as coolest-grandma-on-Bravo. And congratulations to Paris on her growing family.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]