Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother On His Birthday

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers suffered a tragic loss. Her brother, Conner, passed away suddenly in his home on January 30, 2023. Adding more sorrow to the situation, the real estate agent would have celebrated his birthday on February 9, 2023.

Page Six reported that Olivia posted a heartfelt tribute to her late brother on what would have been his 33rd birthday. The Southern Charm newbie posted a picture of Conner with their mother. “I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner. Mom, Dad, and I love you and are here on earth missing you. #33,” she wrote in the caption.

The message continued with words of gratitude. “Thank you to all those who have reached out and been so helpful during this time,” Olivia said.

Conner was mourned by family and friends, who assembled in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina for his funeral on February 5, 2023. Olivia concluded her post by thanking all who attended.

RELATED: Southern Charm Season 8 Reunion Looks: Who Is Best Dressed?

“To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself. We are so grateful for all your messages – please know they haven’t gone unseen,” Olivia wrote.

The Flowers family issued a statement to Page Six. They said, “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.”

Donations in Conner’s memory were requested instead of flowers at his funeral. Donations were given to LymeDisease.Org and Pet Helpers.

Olivia has also dealt with some turbulence in her romantic life. Olivia and her Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll, called it quits after filming for Season 8 wrapped. Olivia was warned by several people about dating Austen.

TELL US- PLEASE SHARE ANY WORDS OF SYMPTHY AND SUPPORT FOR OLIVIA AND HER FAMILY IN THE COMMENTS.

[Photo Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]