Jen Shah Is “Determined” To “Emerge From This Experience A Better Person” As She Prepares For Prison

Well, it’s time to say goodbye to Jen Shah for the next 6.5 years. She is preparing to turn herself in for her role in a massive fraud scheme. The telemarketing scam stole money from the elderly and veterans.

The NYPD and Homeland Security arrested Jen ON CAMERA during Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Jen maintained her innocence for two years straight. Her former assistant, Stuart Smith, was also charged for his role in the scheme. He left us all gagged. Fans were curious to see what would happen after he changed his plea to guilty in November 2021.

The self-proclaimed “Queen Bee” of Salt Lake City stunned the Bravoverse when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the summer of 2022. When asked what she was pleading guilty to, Jen responded, “Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephone and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” she added.

As Jen readies herself to serve time in a “Texas region” prison, her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement on her behalf. People has the details.

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding. She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community,” the statement read.

“No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she’s determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted.”

The statement concluded, “Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]