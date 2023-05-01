Kory Keefer Says Sam Feher ‘Not Mad About’ His Winter House Fling

It’s lucky that Kory Keefer’s flings occurred on separate reality TV shows. Otherwise, we would forever be confusing the two blond bombshells. One can be associated with Winter House, fluffy earmuffs, workout leggings, and gray snakeskin boots. That was Jessica Stocker, with whom Kory had a season fling. The other, Sam Feher, met her current boyfriend on Season 7 of Summer House. And she’s got the swimwear game down.

Just to get the timing down, Kory and Jessica hooked up on Winter House Season 2 in March 2022. They called it quits after their dalliance couldn’t sustain a long-distance relationship. Kory then met Sam in the summer of 2022. The duo went to BravoCon together in October 2022, and recently confirmed their relationship status.

Kory praised Sam for not wanting to watch his Winter House hookup play out

Kory spoke about Sam during an appearance on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. Fans at BravoCon kept confusing the content creator with Jessica.

“I’m walking around with Sam and people are taking pictures of me and are like, ‘Oh my God, Jess!’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, no.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m just a friend.’ And so she took it so well, she didn’t get mad about that,” Kory explained. The duo had not made their relationship public at that point. Plus, Sam was still unknown as a Summer House cast member.

Sam refuses to watch the Winter House season in question. Kory agreed with the decision. He said, “She was like — which I praise her for this is saying — like, ‘I don’t want to have any sort of ill-will feelings toward something that you did before you met me.’”

For her part, Sam previously explained that hookups within the cast is just part and parcel of being a reality TV star. “Paying our dues,” she called it.

“The one thing I will say about Kory is he has never once made me insecure or he has never been the reason I’ve ever questioned our relationship,” Sam explained. “He is the first person to be like, ‘Hey it’s you and me. Like we’re fine.’ And it kind of brings you back down to earth.”

The couple are going strong. Sam raved about her new man at the time they decided to go public. “Kory’s my boyfriend!” she gushed. “That is so weird. I haven’t had a boyfriend in so long!”

Summer House fans will get to see their relationship progress as the summer winds down on Long Island. In his interview, Kory even revealed that he first had sex with Sam on the beaches of Montauk. For her part, Jessica is dating model Jacob Fowler.

Summer House continues Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

