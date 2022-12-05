Top 5 Differences Between Summer House And Winter House

Viewers who wish to go back in time and relive any period of life where they made questionable choices can find satisfaction in Summer House. Watching a group of devoted New Yorkers who rent a mansion stay in the Hamptons on weekends and party, lounge on Montauk beaches, and sip cocktails at local wineries is enjoyable. At times they often lack manners, any semblance of decorum, and probably pray on a regular basis that no one in their family watches the show.

Summer House features Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, and Lindsay Hubbard. Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm completed the Bravo veterans’ cast. Winter House Season 2 offers newcomers Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker. For some reason, Jason Cameron thought it would be a good idea to return to the crime scene. While we judge them for relationships and question how someone’s tolerance for alcohol can reach such phenomenal levels, Bravo stars get C-list fame and spinoffs. But are the spinoffs any different from the original show, or is the viewing audience watching a.. cheater brand? Summer House spawned Winter House about two years ago, but is it the same show with different scenery? Let’s discuss the differences between the two.

5. The Obvious One

Probably the most noticeable difference between Summer House and Winter House is, in fact, the climate. We’ve left the Hamptons in the dust to travel to the land of Vermont. There are mittens, stoked fireplaces, and lots of fun cold-weather activities. But don’t worry, the common denominator of alcohol is nationwide.

4. The Vanderpump Rules Effect

Is Winter House already so jaded that stunt casting is required in the second season? Bravo dragged the elders of Vanderpump Rules in to try and add some West Coast flair. Tom Sandoval and newly single Tom Schwartz packed up their hopes, dreams, and divorce decrees and headed all the way to the other side of the United States to be filmed partaking in no exercises that require adulting.

3. Craig Conover Is… Different

Paige, please come get your man. Then find a nice, safe space for him and deposit that boy there until he’s at least 45 or develops a personality that isn’t classified as asshole. Craig might be the self-appointed “most popular person on Bravo” but to the viewing audience he’s “delusional.” Let’s also encourage Craig to never, EVER invite one of his college friends to be on television again.

2. Not Lindsay Hubbard Is Also… Different

Are you a big fan of Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House? Are you having the sads because Lindsay took her time showing up to Winter House Season 2? Never fear, bizarro Lindsay is here in the form of Jessica. I’m sure Jessica is an awesome person, but her physical likeness to another cast member on a show that is similar to a pre-existing program on Bravo is too much for my brain to handle.

1. No One Is Worried About Amanda and Kyle Anymore

While Summer House had a lot of focus on Kyle and Amanda’s relationship issues, the bright side of Winter House is that no one cares. There is far too much going on to analyze the trials and tribulations of the same arguments Amanda and Kyle have had for the past 4 years. Craig’s outbursts, Paige’s embarrassment, and everyone wondering exactly what Kory’s purpose in life is has pretty much silenced any grumblings of “did Amanda make a mistake by walking down the aisle.”

What are your thoughts? Is Winter House a waste of time, resources, and brain cells or are we welcoming this snowy show into the Bravo universe for Season 3?

TELL US- DO YOU WATCH WINTER HOUSE? DOES IT DESERVE A THIRD SEASON? WHICH NEW CAST MEMBER IS YOUR FAVORITE?

[Photo Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo]