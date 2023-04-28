Summer House Star Kory Keefer Gushes Over “Romantic” Beach Sex With Sam Feher

Keeping things hot and heavy. New couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher apparently sealed the deal for the first time in the summer of 2022. The Summer House duo met while filming Season 7 of the hit reality TV show. Sam seemed smitten the first time she saw Kory. Presumably, the sexual tension fans saw between the two on last week’s episode will culminate in full-on physical intimacy sooner than later.

Indeed, the gym owner confirmed hooking up with Sam shortly after their Summer House meeting. While on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Kory revealed that his “first time” with Sam happened in Montauk. Right on the beach.

“It was kinda weirdly romantic,” Kory told Page Six of the memorable evening. The couple partied at the hot spot Surf Lodge before heading down to the water.

Kory added, “It was such a good vibe. It’s funny, so we hooked up our first time, like officially sealing the deal was on the beach.” Apparently, Kory and Sam had company. Yet not in such close quarters as to make anyone blush.

Summer House engaged couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard “were there as well,” Kory recalled. “We were all laying on the beach and it’s dark and Carl has this music playing,” he recounts.”

RELATED: Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Explains Why Paying $13K A Month In Rent “Is Really Not That Crazy”

“And then we’re like, ‘We’re just going to move down like 50 yards.’ So we both moved down, we can’t see each other and then yeah … the first time was on the beach in the moonlight in Montauk,” Kory said.

That first encounter “set the bar high” for their sexual standards. Yet Kory revealed that he and Sam haven’t slowed down one bit. “The sexual tension is 100 percent there,” Kory stated. “It just kind of was like, ‘OK, we are romantically compatible.’”

It was a litmus test for the couple. And Kory acknowledged Sam’s concerns about what would happen if they didn’t vibe during intercourse. He said, “Because sometimes too, like she said, you can get the ick after you hook up. And you’re like, ‘Ooh, that wasn’t what I liked or was kind of weird.’ That 100 percent was not the case.”

This news is coming on the heels of Sam officially announcing that they were a couple. She and Kory, “made it official” in a previous statement to Page Six.

“Kory’s my boyfriend!” Sam gushed to the publication on April 4, 2023. “That is so weird. I haven’t had a boyfriend in so long!” She added that watching their “love story” on Summer House will be “really fun.”

“I don’t want to get emotional,” the content creator concluded, “but it’s very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time.”

This is in stark contrast to Kory’s short-lived relationship with Winter House star Jessica Stocker. It looks like he had better luck in the Summer House.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SAM AND KORY AS A COUPLE? WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO THEIR DATING ANNOUNCEMENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KORY’S COMMENTS REGARDING THEIR BEACH SEX?

[Photo Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo]