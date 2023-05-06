James Kennedy Splashes Out on $1.3M Home in Los Angeles

Deejay, James Kennedy of See You Next Tuesday is the next Vanderpump Rules castmate to buy a house in greater Los Angeles. The self-proclaimed Kanye Blanco has waited much longer than his VPR counterparts to dip into homeownership, but hopefully he’s been stacking it away for moments like these.

What are the digs like?

Specifically, James picked up an approximately 1300 square foot house in Burbank. It’s a slight downsize from his 1600 square foot apartment with Ally Lewber on Wilshire Boulevard, but he now has a considerable backyard with a pool built in. He’s fairly close to the neighbors though so it makes you wonder if he is going to have any pop-off pool parties like Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and if his neighbors are going to find his deejaying entertaining.

The home has been re-done and gives off an earthy, yet mid-century modern vibe. The outside not as much with the backyard being more like a concrete jungle, but it does set the stage for barbequing or an outdoor kitchen. And for some reason there is ample driveway space. Maybe James like cars? Or parties?

There are quite a few whispers about trees on the property, but there only appears to be roughly two. The neighbors look like they have trees, but we know James and twin flame, Ally will probably add a plethora of plants like their last place.

So how much did James purchase for? $1.35 million for the 3 bedroom, 2 bath abode. It sold for $1.05 million a year ago, and James picked it up this year on March 15. It looks like it was listed in February of this year for $1.19 million and was pending sale at that amount, but as it sold higher likely there was another buyer and something happened in the contingency process. I guess we’d have to ask James.

Oh, the questions. Is this place large enough to film in? Is Lisa Vanderpump going to swing by to give James advice? And will James have get-togethers that top Rachella (that Sandoval will pay for)?

Watch VPR on Bravo on Wednesday nights. Or see DJ James on tour in Denver and Boston this month.

TELL US – HAVE YOU SEEN THE PHOTOS OF JAMES’ NEW HOME? IS THIS THE RIGHT TIME FOR HIM TO BUY A HOME? WOULD YOU MOVE TO BURBANK?