Jacqueline Laurita Still Believes Danielle Staub Is ‘a Dangerous Person’

Jacqueline Laurita, formerly of Real Housewives of New Jersey has something to say. She recently discussed some old tea with a fresh point of view, alongside fellow RHONJ star Kim D.

One topic that is solidified in our minds forever is Danielle Staub. Dun dun duuun. She had such a controversial past, and at the time the ladies thought they were holier than thou. Danielle was a standout though, and that is why they are still talking about her.

What did Jacqueline have to say about Danielle?

“Danielle has a tendency to make up stories about people and then spread them around as the truth,” Jacqueline claimed on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “She’ll get other people to spread the lies with her … She had recruited some of her followers on social media to attack me, say lies, put lies out there, write lies about us through the press … That, to me, is a dangerous person.”

I’m dead silent because how many ladies on RHONJ make up stories and gossip about them? How many Housewives do this on the regular? Isn’t “hearing” something and talking about it a theme that underpins the show and its stars?

I don’t mind Jacqueline one bit, but isn’t that what we’re doing right now? You are on a podcast talking about Danielle when she isn’t there and it will be cast widely. Jac calls the rumor-spreading the definition of dangerous. But the kidnapping and showing up to the Brownstone with protection was not? I guess I use a different dictionary, and it’s not the Merriam Webster version Jennifer Aydin is using either.

Jac goes on to discuss a lot, and discusses her current life. I guess she is on the podcast for fun because she says going back on RHONJ in not likely in the cards. Never say never to an appearance, but she does talk about knowing what’s important in her life. In other words, she conveys she didn’t really give a sh*t about the interview topics during her tenure on the show (specifically, Season 4). I’m good with it, but telling America you don’t give a damn about doing your job because you have a life doesn’t usually land.

The show is the reason she was invited on the podcast. She goes into detail about this and defends recapping that 10 years of her life. I say, be free of the past, but if she wants to spend the day reliving it, looking great – go for it.

Even though Jac won’t be there, watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo on Tuesday nights.

TELL US – WOULD JACQUELINE BE A GOODFIT FOR ANOTHER HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE? IS DANIELLE STILL A RELEVANT TOPIC? ARE YOU CAUGHT UP ON RHONJ SEASON 13?